Bringing the swing: Jazz bands from Edmonds-Woodway and Mountlake Terrace high schools to perform at Starbucks 27th Annual Hot Java Cool Jazz

Seattle-area jazz fans are in for a special treat next month as the region’s top young musicians come together at The Paramount Theatre for the Starbucks 27th Annual Hot Java Cool Jazz, presented by Seattle Theatre Group (STG).

Hot Java Cool Jazz is at 7 p.m. Friday, March 29. Since its inception in 1995, this annual event has raised more than $1,000,000 for participating school’s music programs, according to a news release.

One hundred percent of the ticket sales from the evening’s performance will directly benefit the music programs of the participating schools which this year includes Edmonds-Woodway High School, Mountlake Terrace High School, Garfield High School, Roosevelt High School and Mount Si High School.

Tickets are $25 (not including fees) and are on sale now at www.stgpresents.org, in person at the Paramount Theatre box office at 911 Pine Street in downtown Seattle. This is an all ages, general admission event.

“Hot Java Cool Jazz has a history in this city. It allows the talented, up-and-coming jazz students a chance to show off their skills as musicians,” said June Ashley, senior manager, partnerships for Starbucks. “It is truly an unforgettable experience for them. Starbucks has supported this program for over 27 years, giving back the ticket sales to the local high schools’ music programs. These students are the future of jazz,”

The critically needed funds raised through Hot Java Cool Jazz help the bands cover competition, equipment, and travel costs. Total ticket sales are split among the five performing bands.

Last year’s event raised more than $73,000 for local programs. Last year’s show was sold out, so fans are encouraged to buy tickets in advance. For more information about the show and participating bands, click here.