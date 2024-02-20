Building housing Edmonds PCC market for sale; store will remain

The Westgate neighborhood building occupied by PCC Community Markets is for sale, but a PCC spokesperson confirmed that the store has no plans to leave Edmonds.

Located at 9803 Edmonds Way, the store opened in September, 2008.

“PCC is a tenant in a retail center that is for sale,” said PCC Vice President of Marketing and Purpose Susan Livingston. “We are in a long-term lease and have no plans to close the store.”

Questions arose when a My Edmonds News reader noticed the building listed for sale through commercial real estate broker CBRE. The listing identified the property as “PCC Community Markets,” which led to speculation that the Edmonds store could be heading for the same fate as PCC’s downtown store, which closed in January.

According to the website of Law on Call, a licensed online law firm, “If a commercial building is sold, the new owner will usually need to honor the terms of tenant leases. However, some commercial leases allow for lease changes or termination upon the property’s sale.”

It is common practice in Washington State that existing lease agreements continue under the new owners when a building sells.

“We are very appreciative of our fantastic customers in Edmonds,” added Livingston, “and look forward to serving them for many years to come.”

— Story and photo by Larry Vogel