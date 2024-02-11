City invites public comment on accessory dwelling unit code update

The City of Edmonds is inviting the public to comment on its accessory dwelling unit code update. The Edmonds Planning Board’s public hearing on the topic is scheduled for Feb. 28. Public comments submitted through the ADU Code Update web page will be recorded as part of the public hearing.

Under the city’s existing code, accessory dwelling units (ADUs) have been limited to attached structures within or attached to a primary residence. In response to the growing need for affordable housing, the Edmonds Citizens’ Housing Commission in 2021 recommended an update to the ADU code to allow for detached accessory dwelling units (DADUs). This aligns with the housing element of the Edmonds Comprehensive Plan, which recommends clear standards and a streamlined approval process for ADUs as a standard option for any single-family lot.

In spring 2023, the Washington State Legislature passed House Bill 1337, directing cities to amend their development codes and to include provisions for detached accessory dwelling units.