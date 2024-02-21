City of Edmonds hosting second winter market of 2024 on Feb. 24

The City of Edmonds will host its second winter market of the season this Saturday, Feb. 24 on 5th Avenue North between Main and Bell Streets. The market will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Local vendors will offer a wide range of items including artisan packaged food, jewelry and locally made home items.

The remaining markets are scheduled for Saturday, March 30 and Saturday, April 27. Follow City of Edmonds Markets at www.facebook.com/cityofedmondsmarkets for more details.