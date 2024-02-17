City of Edmonds seeks applicants for Economic Development Commission

The City of Edmonds is seeking applicants to fill open positions on the Edmonds Economic Development Commission (EDC) that will become available at the end of March.

The commission is a nine-member, volunteer board appointed by the mayor and city council to provide advice and recommendations on economic vitality, jobs and enhancement of municipal revenue. The appointed commissioners will serve in a volunteer capacity.

The city encourages women, people of color and other minorities to apply for service on this commission. Commissioners must be residents of Edmonds. Residents interested in serving must fill out and submit the official city application form online.

Applications received by 4:30 pm, Friday, March 15, 2024 will be given priority.

For more information, visit the Economic Development Commission web page at www.edmondswa.gov/cms/one.aspx?pageId=17251180.

Para ver este comunicado de prensa y la solicitud visite www.edmondswa.gov/government/boards_and_commissions/boards_commissions_openings.

如需查看此媒体发布和申请表，请访问： https://www.edmondswa.gov/government/boards_and_commissions/boards_commissions_openings.

https://www.edmondswa.gov/government/boards_and_commissions/boards_commissions_openings 에서 이 미디어 보도 내용 및 신청서를 볼 수 있습니다.