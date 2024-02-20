Clothes For Kids day of service and clothing drive Feb. 26

In collaboration with members of the Exceptional Connections Community, Clothes for Kids will be hosting a work party Feb. 26 to benefit kids in need of a wardrobe. The three-hour work party will be hosted at the Clothes For Kids Office, 16725 52nd Ave W #B in Lynnwood from 2-5 p.m.

Clothes for Kids is a nonprofit organization that provides school wardrobes for children in the Edmonds School District. Kids are able to “shop” through the closet to choose their own wardrobes.

Those with clothes in good condition are encouraged to dig through their closets for donatable items. Volunteers from Exceptional Connections will be sorting through donations such as clothing, shoes and coats. Founded by Cyndi ONeill-Dady in 2009, Exceptional Connections is a networking organization that meets the second Tuesday of each month at Lynnwood’s Old Spaghetti Factory.