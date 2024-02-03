Collaboration a common theme during Edmonds council-mayor-staff retreat

The atmosphere was upbeat and the mood collaborative Friday as Edmonds city councilmembers, city department directors and Mayor Mike Rosen completed day one of a two-day Edmonds City Council retreat in the Edmonds Library Plaza Room.

The retreat will continue for councilmembers only at 1 p.m. Saturday as they discuss their takeaways and action items from Friday’s session. This will include a focus on 2024 council priorities.

During Friday’s session, attorney P. Stephen DiJulio of law firm Foster Garvey gave an overview of what he described as “the legal lanes” of a healthy functioning government.

He went over the basic actions of legislative authority, including motions, resolutions and ordinances, noting that a policy only becomes a law if it’s adopted by ordinance. DiJulio said that the city’s chief law enforcement officer isn’t the police chief but the mayor, who decides how business will be conducted and whether something is enforceable.

The city council “acts as a whole” and “none of you have any authority as a councilmember independently,” he said. “You speak as one despite the fact that one of you may have a dissenting view or say other things.”

“An individual councilmember’s position does not control the City of Edmonds,” he added.

The mayor is responsible for personnel management, with authority for appointment and removal of staff. If a councilmember has a problem with how an employee is doing their job, “talk to the mayor,” DiJulio said.

Answering a question from a councilmember about addressing constituents’ concerns via social media, DiJulio said that under state law, councilmembers are required to maintain records of social media communication when it involves city business. He said that some cities discourages councilmembers from communicating through social media “for that very reason.”

“If you are using social networks for city business, direct as much of it as you can to city email along the way,” he advised.

DiJulio said that when councilmembers get requests from the public to add a project or program, they should be looking at:

Is it in the city’s capital facilities plan?

Is it in the city’s annual work plan or program?

Is there an approved budget for it?

If city resources otherwise support it (what other priorities are going to be shifted if the item is adopted).

He also addressed a range of other issues, including:

Management of legal services: For day-to-day administration of the city, the city attorney reports to the mayor. Councilmembers also have access to city attorney services but some cities restrict that access to minimize expenses. Collaboration between the mayor and council is important when it comes to coordinating use of legal services, he said.

Public meetings and public comment: “Open public meetings are the rule but there are exceptions to that rule,” DiJulio said. Meetings of informal groups of citizen advisers can be exempt from Open Public Meetings Act rules. Yet, there are certain conditions when the activities of a committee or task force may need to be made public, he added.

He also asked councilmembers to keep two pieces of advice in mind during their work: “You can agree without being disagreeable” and WAIT — Why Am I Talking.

As for public comment, while meetings (other than executive sessions) are open to public, public comment can be limited to public comment periods and public hearings. This ensures meetings are more efficient. “You were elected to do the city’s business and other people weren’t. So you have to get your business done,” he said.

He concluded by sharing these Guiding Principles from the Sound Cities Association:

– Assume that others are acting with good intent – No surprises! – Have each other’s backs – Think about who is not at the table – Be candid, but kind – Once a decision is made, work together to make it work – Show up to meetings prepared – Be fully present and engaged during meetings – Extend grace to others – cut them some slack – Remain open-minded – Respect differing views

Next, Mayor Rosen led a discussion on increasing council meeting efficiency. Those in the room took turns offering ideas, which Rosen wrote on flip charts, and everyone was then asked to place dots on the highest-priority items. The top six were:

– Having a readerboard in the council chambers to capture council motions as they are made, in real time.

– Having councilmembers ask questions of staff ahead of time to save time during meetings.

– Changing the council agenda format so that agenda memos list the alternatives, budget impact and pros and cons.

– Creating a yearlong council legislative agenda laid out by priorities.

– Making sure that councilmembers have the background materials they need prior to considering an issue.

Council President Vivian Olson followed Rosen with a discussion on “identifying the critical few.” Those in the room were asked to list top priorities the city must fund, especially given the city’s recent budget challenges.

The list quickly grew very long, with items ranging from public safety to sewer and water, to roads, to maintenance, to financial management, to debt service, to planning, to climate response, to human services, to city codes.

Some expressed frustration that it was difficult to narrow the field to what is most important, and Rosen noted that the discussion “forces the question” about what getting “back to basics” really means.

The final presentation of the day was from Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett, who briefed the council regarding the city’s emergency management planning efforts. The city has been working with a consultant to ensure that the city is complying with local and federal requirements.

Edmonds currently contracts with the Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management for emegency preparedness services, at a cost $59,000 annually. The city council will need to decide in March whether to renew that contract or consider other options, including bringing those functions in-house, Bennett said.

To end the meeting, Rosen again went around the room, asking department heads and councilmembers to name a main takeaway from the meeting or their biggest hope for 2024.

Among them:

“Increased collaboration and communication amongst ourselves and also with the public and the region.” — Community, Culture and Economic Development Director Todd Tatum “Identifying and implementing sustainable revenue streams that can fund our city operations so that we can provide service (that is) sustainable.” — Councilmember Will Chen “That we can as different branches of government continue to build trust in each other and hopefully that will inspire our community to trust their government.” — Councilmember Jenna Nand “More robust financial reporting.” — Deputy Administrative Services Director Kim Dunscombe “It’s really nice to see everybody talking in a friendly way, that’s super collaborative, and I really, really, really appreciate that.” — Police Chief Michelle Bennett ‘This makes me very hopeful for today that we are valuing everyone’s expertise, everyone’s voices and that this open dialogue can continue.” — Councilmember Chris Eck “If the vibes of today can carry through for the remainder of the year, I think we can get a lot done.” — City Attorney Jeff Taraday

“I’m very much filled with hope because of certainly the energy, collaboration and respect,” Rosen said of Friday’s retreat. He added those same qualities have been on display during individual and group meetings he has had with city staff since starting his job as mayor a month ago.

“The universal truth is, these people love this city,” Rosen said. “My experience, when things get hard people tend to go one direction or the other: They become survivalists or they come together and fix it.”

“We have a very engaged residency and they do pay attention,” Rosen added. “But I also believe that the vast majority…in my heart I believe they are filled with hope as well and they want to help.”

Saturday’s council retreat will begin at 1 p.m. in the Edmonds Library Plaza Room, 650 Main St. The meeting will not be broadcast remotely. The agenda includes:

1. Call to Order

2. Land Acknowledgement

3. Roll Call

4. Council Business

A. Takeaways/Action Items from Feb. 2 Council/Administration Retreat – Facilitated Council Discussion–CP Olson (40 minutes)

B. 2024 Council Priority Planning Exercise – CM Tibbott (1 hour, 15 minutes)

C. What is first thing that comes to your mind? Facilitated Council Discussion–Council Executive Assistant Peterson (45 minutes)

i. Public Engagement

ii. Work Meetings vs Business Meetings

iii. Skill Building

iv. Council Comments

5. Closing Remarks – CP Pro Tem Chen (5 minutes)

Adjournment 4 p.m.

— By Teresa Wippel