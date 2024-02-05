Consultant Mike Bailey to provide overview of city financial recovery project at Feb. 6 council meeting

Among the items before the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night, Feb. 6, is a presentation by consultant Mike Bailey on the city’s financial recovery project.

The council agenda notes that Mayor Mike Rosen has identified this concern “as one of the city’s top priorities for this year,” adding that the mayor established a blue-ribbon panel of financial experts “in an effort to improve the transparency of the city’s effort to understand what led to this problem, and what options the city has to resolve it.”

The City of Edmonds had a much-smaller-than-anticipated ending fund balance for 2023, which prompted the council to declare a fiscal emergency in October. The challenges are anticipated to continue into 2024 and 2025,

The six-member blue-ribbon panel will report directly to Rosen. Updates and recommendations will be delivered to the Edmonds City Council, with key findings and recommendations shared publicly.

The panel will be led by Bailey, former finance director for the cities of Everett, Redmond, Lynnwood and Renton, among others. He is a former member of the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) board of directors and a national trainer and consultant for the GFOA. Bailey has also been a facilitator at several Edmonds City Council retreats, sharing budgeting best practices.

During Tuesday’s council presentation, Bailey will “reintroduce himself to the council and community, describe the current situation briefly and review the approach to be taken by the blue-ribbon panel in their work to advise the mayor and council,” the council agenda memo said.

Other items on Tuesday’s agenda include:

– A proclamation for Lunar New Year Edmonds.

– The hearing examiner annual report

– A review of proposed amendments to city building and fire codes.

– Further discussion on proposed code amendments to Edmonds’ critical aquifer recharge areas, otherwise known as CARAs. These areas are established to protect groundwater and public drinking supplies from potential contamination and to ensure adequate groundwater availability. They are treated as critical areas under the state’s Growth Management Act.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., downtown Edmonds. You can also watch and comment remotely at https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or comment by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.

Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the council meeting webpage (where you can also see the complete agenda), on Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.

The council will also convene at 6 p.m. Tuesday in executive session — closed to the public — to discuss potential or pending litigation.