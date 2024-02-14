Council committees tackle planning, procedures and finances during Tuesday meetings

From transportation planning to road construction, from financial reporting to council rules and procedures, Edmonds city councilmembers tackled a range of issues during their three monthly committee meetings held remotely Tuesday.

The Council Parks and Public Works Committee — with Councilmembers Susan Paine and Michelle Dotsch — heard an update on the city’s 2024 Transportation Plan, which includes a new multimodal level of service element.

City Transportation Engineer Bertrand Haus explained that the city updates its transportation plan every eight to nine years. Work on the latest update began in June 2023, with completion planned by December 2024. Part of the Edmonds 2024 Comprehensive Plan update, the plan is based on a 20-year forecast, to 2044.

One of the key aspects of the plan is to identify funding strategies, Haus said. The city also has a transportation advisory committee of local volunteers who are meeting monthly to discuss the plan, he added. Online and in-person meetings are planned in the next few months to get public input.

Patrick Lynch of consulting firm Transpo Group explained for the committee the plan’s multimodal level of service (MMLOS) element, which is a new planning requirement from both the state Growth Management Act and the Puget Sound Regional Council.

Level of service standards are used to measure whether cities are meeting transportation requirements. The City of Edmonds now has an intersection-based methodology based on how quickly traffic moves through main crossings citywide.

Another consideration when looking at levels of service “is not just how we measure it but when we measure it,” Lynch said. The typical measurement time is the PM peak hour — the local evening rush hour. While that measurement has been “kind of an industry standard,” Lynch said, “the question has always been, is that the best way to inform infrastructure decisions — when it’s such a narrow point in time.”

A multimodal level of service “is balancing the needs of all the modes that are using our…transportation system,” he said. “And really we need a measure that helps promotes the mobility and safety of these other modes.”

Sharing a graphic of an inverted pyramid, he stated “maybe this is the way of looking at the priorities” — balancing the needs of pedestrians, bicyclists and public transit customers with freight and vehicle traffic. That includes a level of service standard that measures the performance of all those modes, he explained.

Councilmember Dotsch pointed to the transportation challenges facing Edmonds, with a limited number of roads going into and out of the city. “I see…trying to make it everything for everybody makes it kind of nothing for nobody. Most people don’t really want to walk on those major streets or bike on those major streets where there’s a lot of traffic.

“With this model in a suburban city with very limited highway access, how do you make that balance?” Dotsch asked.

Lynch replied that the “complete streets philosophy” has good intent but can be difficult to implement. “It’s difficult to prioritize every mode in every corridor,” he said. The idea is “to create an active modes system that is connected, but isn’t necessarily prioritized in every corridor, because you have to make those tradeoffs.”

Another task the Transpo Group completed was updating the city’s traffic calming program along with all the maps with the existing traffic conditions of Edmonds’ transportation system. The goals and policies identified in the previous 2015 transportation plan are now being updated.

Another project discussed by the parks and public works committee was the Main Street overlay project, which includes a full-width grind and pavement overlay on Main Street from 6th to 8th Avenues, plus upgrading all non­compliant ADA curb ramps and new pavement markings.

The project will include compliant pedestrian ADA ramps at 7th and 8th Avenue. The design also includes bulb-outs aimed at improving pedestrian safety at the crosswalks by reducing the crossing distance and increasing the visibility of pedestrians and approaching vehicles.

City Engineer Rob English explained that Main Street’s current lane configuration provides a traffic lane in each direction and parking lanes on both sides of the road. Staff is proposing to narrow the traffic and parking lanes to add an eastbound bike lane from 6th to 9th Avenues to support cyclists traveling uphill.

Dotsch, however, expressed concerns about several aspects of the project. For starters, she criticized “the Taj Mahal of bulb-outs,” describing them as “pretty large,” using “excess cement” and involving “excess cost.” She also worried about narrowing the roadway lanes to accommodate bicycles, pointing to large vehicles using the street and noting that “the Frances Anderson Center has events and they bring in large trucks.”

In addition, Dotsch said it seemed odd to add a bike lane on Main Street when past studies have shown that bicyclists have preferred other routes. English replied that the city has been discussing with the Edmonds Bicycle Advocacy Group a possible Main Street route from 6th Avenue up to Five Corners, aimed at “the more serious” bicycle commuters.

The Main Street overlay project design phase is expected to be completed in spring, with construction — estimated at $900,000 — set to begin this summer. A public meeting has been scheduled for March 7 to provide information on both projects and the timeline for construction.

In the Council Public Safety-Planning-Human Services-Personnel (PSPHSP) Committee, Councilmembers Neil Tibbott and Chris Eck heard a proposal from City Clerk Scott Passey to discontinue city meeting notice postings at Edmonds Library. The library is one of three public buildings where physical notices have been posted, but the notices in the library are often removed or defaced. Passey made the case that the two remaining city buildings — Edmonds City Hall and the Public Safety Complex/Council Chambers — make the most sense for such postings. In addition, the meeting notices are published electronically on the city’s website, which is where most people find them. Councilmembers agreed to place on an upcoming consent agenda an ordinance amending city code to eliminate the library as a posting place.

Also in the PSPHSP committee, councilmembers discussed a proposed work plan for Council Rules of Procedure. City Clerk Passey explained that there were 14 procedures, but the council has already approved two of them — regarding Council Conduct and a Code of Ethics. The intent is to discuss one procedure a month at various council committee meetings. If the committee recommends a segment for council approval as a consent item, it will be placed on a future consent agenda for approval. If the committee recommends revisions or full council discussion, it will be added to future council business when agenda time allows.

The committee on Tuesday addressed two procedures: agenda preparation and public testimony.

Passey noted that the public testimony section includes a definition of disorderly conduct. It comes from a 9th Circuit Court decision, Acosta v. City of Costa Mesa, in 2013, which he called “the gold standard and sort of the legal foundation for establishing an incidence of disorderly conduct in a limited public forum that is our council meetings.”

Passey added there have been recent concerns regionally about hate speech expressed in public meetings (both the Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace City Councils now require advance registration for remote testimony due to separate incidents there). “This proposed rule isn’t going to prevent it (hate speech) from occurring in Edmonds but it will set us up to respond in a responsible way without risk of speech restrictions or viewpoint discrimination,” he added.

The rule would apply to comments made both virtually and in person. As to enforcement, for online commenters speaking permissions would be removed and “the chair would have the discretion to take measures to address any violations” for in-person commenters, Passey said.

The proposed language, verbatim from the court ruling, is as follows: “It shall be unlawful for any person in the audience at a Council meeting to do any of the following: Engage in disorderly, disruptive, disturbing, delaying or boisterous conduct, such as, but not limited to, handclapping, stomping of feet, whistling, making noise, use of profane language or obscene gestures, yelling or similar demonstrations, which conduct substantially interrupts, delays, or disturbs the peace and good order of the proceedings of the Council.“

Committee Chair Tibbott asked about a portion of the public testimony section addressing what happens when large numbers of people are signed up to speak on the same topic. He recalled a previous time when a large group of speakers appeared, and the mayor and council president agreed to change the time limit of those testifying from three minutes to two. Passey replied an easy way to handle that situation would be for the council to suspend its rules during a meeting to change the time limit.

Council President Vivian Olson introduced the idea of allowing speakers to comment not only during the regular public comment period but also after the conclusion of any council presentations and related questions and answers — but before the council deliberates on that item. Councilmembers agreed they would like to give the concept a try, with the idea of assessing it later to see if the new system is working as intended.

“We just need to see how this plays out but I see some real benefit in the possibility of using this as an option,” Tibbott said.

Under the section related to agenda preparation, councilmembers agreed that every item before them should have at least two readings prior to them taking a vote.

“Most human beings need that time to reflect,” Councilmember Eck said. “You’re given the information, you need to time to digest — the public as well — have that moment and then be able to decide. I think that should cover many topics. Every once in a while we may need to do three.”

Councilmembers agreed to place the two sections on a future council agenda for further discussion.

At the Council Finance Committee, Councilmembers Will Chen and Jenna Nand received a 2024 February budget amendment, which Administrative Services Director Dave Turley said wouldn’t affect the city’s general fund. The committee agreed to forward that item to the full council for a presentation.

In addition, the committee received a preliminary December 2023 quarterly financial report, which showed that REET revenues were down $1.2 million compared to December 2022, mainly because development and home sales have slowed. Sales tax revenue was up $357,000 compared to last year, while the city’s development services revenues were about $369,000 higher than the year prior.

Higher interest rates have helped the city’s investment portfolio bring in $1.7 million of revenue to the city in 2023 — almost $450,000 (36%) more than any previous year, Turley added.

The committee also discussed future budget reporting to the council and what that might look like, in light of the recent council presentation by finance consultant Mike Bailey.

Mayor Mike Rosen announced in January that Bailey would be leading a blue-ribbon panel of volunteer financial experts designed to help the city achieve financial resiliency and instill confidence and trust among community members. The panel was established in response to City of Edmonds budget issues, including a much-smaller-than-anticipated ending fund balance for 2023, which prompted the council to declare a fiscal emergency in October.

Turley said he sat in on a meeting of the panel earlier that day and he was “very impressed with the people on it and the conversation that was had. They were very knowledgeable,” He said he would share the committee’s thoughts on financial reporting with Bailey to see if they can be incorporated into the group’s recommendations, “so we can make all the changes at once.”

“I think the recommendations that come out (of the blue-ribbon panel) are going to be really good,” Turley added.