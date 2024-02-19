Council Feb. 20 to again review request for red-light cameras in Edmonds

The Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday, Feb. 20 meeting is scheduled to once again hear a request from the Edmonds Police Department to install red-light cameras at selected intersections.

The council in November voted 5-2 against a proposal for a red-light camera pilot program at three to five Edmonds intersections. The measure had been included as a 2024 police department budget proposal for $180,000 but with revenue estimated at $3.5 million based on fines issued.

Councilmembers gave various reasons for rejecting the proposal, including the increased amount of staff time — for both the police and the municipal court — that it would require. There was also skepticism about the estimated amount of revenue the program would produce.

According to a presentation included with the Feb. 20 council agenda, Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett this time is offering the council a pilot program that could includes one of the following three red-light camera options: