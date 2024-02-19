Council Feb. 20 to again review request for red-light cameras in Edmonds

The Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday, Feb. 20 meeting is scheduled to once again hear a request from the Edmonds Police Department to install red-light cameras at selected intersections.
The council in November voted 5-2 against a proposal for a red-light camera pilot program at three to five Edmonds intersections. The measure had been included as a 2024 police department budget proposal for $180,000 but with revenue estimated at $3.5 million based on fines issued.
Councilmembers gave various reasons for rejecting the proposal, including the increased amount of staff time — for both the police and the municipal court — that it would require. There was also skepticism about the estimated amount of revenue the program would produce.
According to a presentation included with the Feb. 20 council agenda, Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett this time is offering the council a pilot program that could includes one of the following three red-light camera options:
1) At three high-accident intersections citywide:
220th Street Southwest and Highway 99
212th Street Southwest and 76th Avenue West
State Route 104 and 100th Avenue West
2) At six Highway 99 intersections and three additional high-accident intersections:
224th Street Southwest and Highway 99
220th Street Southwest and Highway 99
238th Street Southwest and Highway 99
216th Street Southwest and Highway 99
228th Street Southwest and Highway 99
212th Street Southwest and Highway 99
220th Street Southwest and 76th Avenue West
212th Street Southwest and 76th Avenue West
State Route 104 and 100th Avenue West
3) At three Highway 99 intersections and three non-Highway 99 intersections.
In other business, the council is scheduled to further discuss the acquisition of the Mee property located adjacent to Mathay Ballinger Park, hear the Edmonds Planning and Development Department 2024 work plan and receive the 2023 annual report from the city’s public defender’s office
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. You can also comment remotely via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or comment by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.
Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the Council Meeting web page (where you can also view the full agenda), Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.
