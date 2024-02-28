Council gets look at accessible dwelling unit proposals, city facilities assessment

The Edmonds City Council Tuesday night got a first look at proposed amendments to Edmonds’ accessory dwelling unit (ADU) code, which would allow for detached units known as DADUs. Just a few questions were asked following the presentation as councilmembers will take a deeper dive into the topic during a special work session next Tuesday, March 5. In addition, the Edmonds Planning Board is hosting a public hearing on the topic during its Wednesday, Feb. 28 meeting.

Public comments submitted through the ADU Code Update web page will be recorded as part of the planning board public hearing.

The ADU presentation from City Planner Rose Haas and Planning and Development Director Susan McLaughlin focused on the reasons behind the proposed changes. Edmonds until now has limited ADUs to structures within or attached to a primary residence. That changed with the Washington State Legislature’s 2023 passage of House Bill 1337, which directed cities to amend their development codes and to include provisions for detached accessory dwelling units.

Haas explained the city’s public outreach so far, which included a Nov. 30 webinar that drew 32 attendees and a dedicated web page. As of Tuesday, a total of 66 written comments had been received on the topic.

The city had been considering ADU changes prior to the 2023 legislative action. The Edmonds Citizens’ Housing Commission in 2021 recommended an update to the ADU code to allow for detached units.

One of the reasons for that housing commission conversation is the fact that 21.5% of Edmonds residents are over age 65 and are looking for ways to age in place — and DADUs provide another option for that.

The city must implement the requirements of HB 1337 by July 1, 2025.

We will provide more details on possible proposals for DADUs through our reports on the Feb. 28 Edmonds Planning Board meeting and the March 5 council study session.

The council also received a report Tuesday from consultant McKinstry, which had been hired by the city in 2023 to update the Edmonds Facilities Condition Assessment that was conducted in 2018. The report took a look at buildings citywide — from the Frances Anderson Center to the Meadowdale Club House to the Wade James Theater to the public works operations and maintenance center.

In 2018, the city’s 30-year deferred capital backlog was assessed at just under $31 million, said McKinstry’s Grant Granger. In 2023, the backlog had grown to $43.5 million.

In response to the 2018 study, the city increased its annual maintenance and facilities budget, but by 2021, the short-term deferred maintenance was estimated at $11 million. In 2021, the council passed a bond that included $4 million in facilities funding. Granger described the bond dollars as “chipping away at that $11 million…a great first step but obviously not closing the entire gap.”

During the assessment, McKinstry visually inspected all of the city’s buildings — including equipment like electrical systems, heating and air conditioning systems, and boilers — and that data was rolled into a final report that included a facility condition index.

The index is the total cost of the existing maintenance, repair or renewal of a facility divided by the total estimated replacement value.

Granger complimented the city’s facilities team for “doing a remarkable job given significant budget constraints.” But he noted that 67% of the city’s equipment is more than 23 years old, and that many facilities require significant work.

In its report, McKinstry recommends the city invest an average of $1.8 million annually during a 15-year period, starting with $4.9 million in the first year for “assets that are at the end of their useful life or beyond the end of their useful life.” Among the buildings mentioned as a focus for that first year — the Frances Anderson Center, which has no cooling or ventilation system and existing steam boiler challenges. The former elementary school not only has historical significance but it houses key city services and is an important community gathering place, Granger said.

The city also has what McKinstry defined as critical facilities — fire stations and the public safety building — that contain 238 “critical systems assets needing to be replaced within the next 10 years.”

Another issue identified was the network operations center and electrical infrastructure at Edmonds City Hall. The city needs a $3 million to $5 million electrical upgrade to support the addition of a generator to allow for network backups, Granger said.

There was a range of council discussion on the report, and agreement it was important to have information about the city’s facilities for future planning. Council President Vivian Olson pointed to the role that a facilities study plays in the council’s budgeting process, and asked McKinstry consultant Mark Hood specifically when the latest assessment had been completed. After Hood replied that the study was finished in April 2023, Olson said she wanted to state “for the public record” that former mayor Mike Nelson “forbade staff from sharing this information with council. We did not have it before the last budget cycle.”

Councilmember Susan Paine asked about the city’s capital planning efforts related to the latest facilities condition update, and Granger replied there is a dashboard that will allow staff to track progress as repairs are made.

“We’ve had this information in our back pocket since last April,” added City Facilities Manager Thom Sullivan. “And so not being able to talk with council about it until now has maybe slowed our progress down on capital planning.”

In other business, the council also approved by a 6-1 vote a 2024 budget amendment, which Administrative Services Director Dave Turley explained was a carry forward of budgeted 2023 dollars that had not yet been spent and therefore wouldn’t impact the city’s general fund.

Councilmember Will Chen voted against the amendment after expressing concern that the council did not yet know the exact status of the city’s fund balance. Turley promised that information would be provided by mid-March.

In a repeat of what was presented during the council’s parks and public works committee meeting Feb. 13, councilmembers heard an update on the city’s 2024 Transportation Plan, which includes a new multimodal level of service element. You can learn more about that in our previous report here.

Finally, the council approved as part of its consent agenda the appointment of Kiwa Tashiro to the Edmonds Sister City Commission. Tashiro was interviewed during a 6 p.m. special meeting prior to the Tuesday business meeting.

— By Teresa Wippel