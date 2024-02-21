Council hears another pitch for red light cameras, OKs parkland property purchase in southeast Edmonds

Red-light cameras and whether they should be installed in Edmonds dominated the discussion at Tuesday’s Edmonds City Council meeting.
Council President Vivian Olson explained that the council invited the Edmonds Police Department to make a presentation about the cameras — as a follow-up to council consideration of the idea in November — but emphasized that there would be no decision Tuesday night on whether they would be implemented.
The council in November voted 5-2 against a proposal for a red-light camera pilot program at three to five Edmonds intersections. The measure had been included as a 2024 police department budget proposal for $180,000 but with revenue estimated at $3.5 million based on fines issued.
Tuesday night’s presentation from Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett and Assistant Chief Rodney Sniffen included an analysis of collision data at nine high-accident Edmonds intersections, plus a litany of research supporting the idea that red-light cameras increase traffic safety.
Edmonds already has a consultant on board – VERRA Mobility — that has installed the speed cameras located at five school zones. VERRA assisted the police department with its local research on possible locations for red-light cameras, and if the council chose to proceed with the idea, VERRA could do the work. Sniffen noted that the city has issued about 800 citations since Feb. 5, when the school zone cameras were activated.
During her presentation, Bennett also addressed whether installation of the red-light cameras would cost the city additional money. In one example, she explained that issuing 1,680 tickets per month at a $130 average fine would bring in $262,000 in revenue, while costs — including the cameras and Edmonds Municipal Court time for those contesting tickets — would be $21,700. Police time wasn’t included because staff estimate they can include reviewing camera views of infractions — which must be done before tickets are issued — as part of their regular workload.
Based on that example, the estimated annual red-light camera revenue would be $2,751,600, Bennett said.
But the chief stressed the initiative isn’t about revenue. The reality, Bennett said, is that Washington state has seen an increase in traffic fatalities — up 38% last year compared with 2019 — reaching a 30-year high. Pedestrian fatalities also hit a 20-year high in 2021.
The most recent data, from 2023, indicated 561 total collisions in Edmonds, with the majority of crashes occurring along Highway 99. Responding to questions from Councilmember Michelle Dotsch, Bennett said it’s unknown how many of these were caused by drivers running red lights.
Bennett pointed to another reason for implementing red-light cameras: It takes the judgment — and possible bias — of police officers out of the equation. “Camera violations do not distiguish gender, economic status or race,” she said. For those who can’t afford to pay, ticket costs “can be mitigated based on hardship.”
Councilmember Jenna Nand — who has in the past opposed the idea of red-light cameras — said Tuesday the cameras could be “one potential tool the council is considering” to address busy intersections, but added that more public engagement was needed before making a decision. She also asked her fellow councilmembers to be mindful that some residents — including those with minimum-wage jobs or who are not native English speakers — may not have the ability to contest a ticket.
“This is a policy discussion we have to have between the politicians that should not involve the police department and the courts,” Nand said.
Sniffen noted that the city has the ability to establish the red-light camera rules so that certain violations — such as those involving a right turn on a red light without stopping — aren’t included. “We’re not trying to catch people — you know, ‘I got you — you didn’t come to a complete stop before you made a right turn.’ We are looking for the egregious violations that are accident-causing behavior that cause serious collisions and injuries,” Sniffen said.
Bennett suggested three options for a possible pilot program that could include one of the following three red-light camera options:
1) At three high-accident intersections citywide:
220th Street Southwest and Highway 99
212th Street Southwest and 76th Avenue West
State Route 104 and 100th Avenue West
2) At six Highway 99 intersections and three additional high-accident intersections:
224th Street Southwest and Highway 99
220th Street Southwest and Highway 99
238th Street Southwest and Highway 99
216th Street Southwest and Highway 99
228th Street Southwest and Highway 99
212th Street Southwest and Highway 99
220th Street Southwest and 76th Avenue West
212th Street Southwest and 76th Avenue West
State Route 104 and 100th Avenue West
3) At three Highway 99 intersections and three non-Highway 99 intersections.
Councilmember Susan Paine then moved that the council bring the red-light camera issue back for further discussion and a decision in April. That motion failed on a 3-4 vote, with Councilmembers Chris Eck and Will Chen joining Paine in support. In opposing the measure, Nand said it was important to not rush the decision and to instead ensure appropriate public involvement.
While Olson didn’t support Paine’s call to bring back the matter by a specific date, she said that the data in Bennett’s presentation “really does support the value” of the cameras. In addition to addressing the increase in reckless driving, the city does “have some serious financial woes and there is probably a net positive from this implementation,” Olson said. “Some way, some how we are going to be unable to get out this just by cutting expenses. There are going to be ways that we’re going to have revenues generated.”
Chen said that it’s time for the council to make a decision about the cameras. “There is plenty of evidence that this will improve public safety,” he said.
In other business Tuesday, the council unanimously approved funding sources and authorized the agreement to purchase the Mee property located adjacent to Mathay Ballinger Park in the Lake Ballinger neighborhood.
Parks, Recreation and Human Services Director Angie Feser said the purchase of the .9-acre property includes a well-established tree canopy and expands the footprint of the only city-owned park in south and southeast Edmonds. It will also support a trailhead for the Interurban Trail.
With its vote, the council authorized spending up to $1,137,500 for the property purchase and related costs. The city is receiving a Snohomish County Conservation Futures grant of $853,125 to cover 75% of related costs, plus $200,000 from the city’s tree fund and $84,375 from the parks capital fund, which is meant specifically for this type of purchase.
The council also received a 2024 work plan report from the Edmonds Planning and Development Department, with Director Susan McLaughlin noting the department has many important initiatives underway this year. These included ensuring the city’s codes are compliant with recent state housing legislation, city code updates and completing the 2024 Comprehensive Plan update.
This work is even more challenging because the department is understaffed and 80% of the staff workload consists of permitting, said McLaughlin, who added she is confident the plan can be completed.
Finally, the council heard the 2023 report from the Public Defender’s Office.
— By Teresa Wippel
