Council hears another pitch for red light cameras, OKs parkland property purchase in southeast Edmonds

Red-light cameras and whether they should be installed in Edmonds dominated the discussion at Tuesday’s Edmonds City Council meeting.

Council President Vivian Olson explained that the council invited the Edmonds Police Department to make a presentation about the cameras — as a follow-up to council consideration of the idea in November — but emphasized that there would be no decision Tuesday night on whether they would be implemented.

The council in November voted 5-2 against a proposal for a red-light camera pilot program at three to five Edmonds intersections. The measure had been included as a 2024 police department budget proposal for $180,000 but with revenue estimated at $3.5 million based on fines issued.

Tuesday night’s presentation from Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett and Assistant Chief Rodney Sniffen included an analysis of collision data at nine high-accident Edmonds intersections, plus a litany of research supporting the idea that red-light cameras increase traffic safety. Edmonds already has a consultant on board – VERRA Mobility — that has installed the speed cameras located at five school zones. VERRA assisted the police department with its local research on possible locations for red-light cameras, and if the council chose to proceed with the idea, VERRA could do the work. Sniffen noted that the city has issued about 800 citations since Feb. 5, when the school zone cameras were activated. During her presentation, Bennett also addressed whether installation of the red-light cameras would cost the city additional money. In one example, she explained that issuing 1,680 tickets per month at a $130 average fine would bring in $262,000 in revenue, while costs — including the cameras and Edmonds Municipal Court time for those contesting tickets — would be $21,700. Police time wasn’t included because staff estimate they can include reviewing camera views of infractions — which must be done before tickets are issued — as part of their regular workload. Based on that example, the estimated annual red-light camera revenue would be $2,751,600, Bennett said. But the chief stressed the initiative isn’t about revenue. The reality, Bennett said, is that Washington state has seen an increase in traffic fatalities — up 38% last year compared with 2019 — reaching a 30-year high. Pedestrian fatalities also hit a 20-year high in 2021.

The most recent data, from 2023, indicated 561 total collisions in Edmonds, with the majority of crashes occurring along Highway 99. Responding to questions from Councilmember Michelle Dotsch, Bennett said it’s unknown how many of these were caused by drivers running red lights.

Bennett pointed to another reason for implementing red-light cameras: It takes the judgment — and possible bias — of police officers out of the equation. “Camera violations do not distiguish gender, economic status or race,” she said. For those who can’t afford to pay, ticket costs “can be mitigated based on hardship.”

Councilmember Jenna Nand — who has in the past opposed the idea of red-light cameras — said Tuesday the cameras could be “one potential tool the council is considering” to address busy intersections, but added that more public engagement was needed before making a decision. She also asked her fellow councilmembers to be mindful that some residents — including those with minimum-wage jobs or who are not native English speakers — may not have the ability to contest a ticket.

“This is a policy discussion we have to have between the politicians that should not involve the police department and the courts,” Nand said.

Sniffen noted that the city has the ability to establish the red-light camera rules so that certain violations — such as those involving a right turn on a red light without stopping — aren’t included. “We’re not trying to catch people — you know, ‘I got you — you didn’t come to a complete stop before you made a right turn.’ We are looking for the egregious violations that are accident-causing behavior that cause serious collisions and injuries,” Sniffen said.

Bennett suggested three options for a possible pilot program that could include one of the following three red-light camera options: