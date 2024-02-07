Council hears plan for financial recovery, Lunar New Year proclamation

During a presentation to the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night, finance consultant Mike Bailey shared his plan for helping the city along the road to financial recovery.

Mayor Mike Rosen announced in January that Bailey would be leading a blue-ribbon panel of volunteer financial experts designed to help the city achieve financial resiliency and instill confidence and trust among community members.

The panel was established in response to City of Edmonds budget issues, including a much-smaller-than-anticipated ending fund balance for 2023, which prompted the council to declare a fiscal emergency in October.

Bailey is a former finance director for the cities of Everett, Redmond, Lynnwood and Renton. He is a former member of the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) board of directors and a national trainer and consultant for the GFOA. He has also been a facilitator at several Edmonds City Council retreats, sharing budgeting best practices.

During his presentation to the council Tuesday, Bailey shared a grid he developed when he was working at the City of Redmond, after the Great Recession impacted about 10% of the city’s budget. The grid “helped us share information and stay on the same page with respect to where we were financially,” he said.

Currently, the City of Edmonds is facing some longer-term challenges that Bailey believes will involve council action. This is due to the deterioration of the city’s fund balance for the last two-plus years and significant use of one-time funds to balance the budget.

To address the issue, Bailey told the council he is recommending use of a Government Finance Officers Association 12-step recovery program called Fiscal First Aid. “It’s a variety of steps structured so that we take a holistic look at what’s happened, where we are, how do we fix it, and how do we move forward so that it doesn’t occur again,” Bailey explained.

“The goal is to put measures in place, so that over time, we’ll recover and become more fiscally resilient,” Bailey said.

He described the three stages:

Bridging, which includes recognizing the issues, surviving and stabilizing, and developing a recovery program.

Reforming, which involves identifying “those things that caused the situation and reform them.” This includes recommendations to the council for changes, primarily in the city’s financial policies, Bailey said.

Transforming, “so that on going-forward basis, the city continues to experience fiscal health,” he said.

Bailey said the blue-ribbon panel had its first meeting on Jan. 29, and is working directly with the mayor to develop recommendations that will be brought to the city council.

“We’ve already hit the ground running,” Bailey said.

As for immediate next steps, the city has already implemented a hiring freeze, which is this case means that any open positions will be “very thoroughly vetted” by the mayor’s office before they are filled, Bailey said.

Bailey also said he has recommended that the city for now not amend the general fund budget. “I would say quite bluntly that one of the huge problems that occured over the last several years has been the amendments to the general fund budgets. So therefore rather than continuing to add to that problem…I recommend that you just hold off until we understand the situation better,” he said.

In addition, Bailey said he’s asked the mayor’s office “to advise departments that they will scrutinize any purchase requests above $1,000.”

And he’s recommending some changes to the routine city financial reports the council receives. The council’s finance committee currently gets monthly reports and the entire council receives them quarterly.

Councilmember Neil Tibbott asked what types of changes the council should expect in terms of financial reporting.

Bailey said he thinks all monthly reports should include a straightforward, month-to-month snapshot of the cash flow fund balance in the general fund. Quarterly reports should less generic than those now supplied and instead provide interpretation of the city’s financial status, he added.

Councilmember Jenna Nand asked Mayor Rosen about the hiring freeze, stating there are city departments that are chronically understaffed such as the police department. Rosen replied that police staffing is a high priority, with several officers coming through the police academy. “We very much need to be keeping our community safe,” the mayor said, adding that Edmonds “is not the only community suffering” when it comes to police shortages. Seattle, I believe, has something like 400 (open) positions.”

Bailey also said that he reviews hundred of city budgets annually and Edmonds is not the only city facing financial challenges, pointing to the “fiscal cliff” that occurred for many municipalities when pandemic-era funding came to an end.

Councilmember Will Chen, who chairs the council’s finance committee, asked Bailey to what extent the blue-ribbon panel’s work will focus on the city’s financial policies.

Bailey replied that financial policies are important because they “help create the guardrails for future success.” While the city already has a working fund balance policy, Bailey said “there are a number of other things that the council may want to put in place that would help guide future decisions.”

Chen also asked about a time frame for the panel’s recommendations, and Bailey replied that he hopes to deliver those to the mayor by the middle of the year.

Councilmember Susan Paine wondered if the panel would be looking at the city’s expiring contract with South County Fire and whether Edmonds should join the regional fire authority. She also asked whether the group would be studying future revenue options.

Regarding fire services, Bailey said that the council has already commissioned a fire services feasibility study with Fitch and Associates to review those options, and “we don’t want to duplicate that work.” He also said that he believes addressing the city’s budget issues would require “looking at both ends” — revenue and spending.

In other business, the council:

– Heard Rosen read a proclamation in honor of Lunar New Year, which will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 10 in downtown Edmonds. The proclamation noted that Edmonds “recognizes and celebrates the diversity of Asian Americans in our community and their valuable contributions to the economic, cultural, and artistic vitality of our city” and added that “inclusion and representation in city recognized events and celebrations are vitally important so that all members of our community can feel accepted and connected in their city.”

Karen Mei Butler, president of the Multicultural Association of Edmonds, accepted the proclamation and reminded council meeting attendees of the third annual Lunar New Year Edmonds celebration, which will welcome the Year of the Dragon with a full day of festivities in downtown Edmonds Feb. 10.

“Our Lunar New Year Edmonds celebration seeks to recognize, amplify and celebrate the distinctive diversity of Asian Americans in Edmonds and to share in celebration with all of our fellow community,” Butler said.

– Heard the annual report from the city’s hearing examiner, Phil Olbrechts.

– Approved moving to a future council consent agenda a number of proposed amendments to city building and fire codes based on international and state standards. Among the notable updates:

The first-time adoption of the International Wildland Urban Interface Code, aimed at mitigating the risk of wildland fires. Construction requirements for these areas include ignition-resistant roofs, eaves, sliding gazing, vents and decks, and landscape and vegetation management.

Adjustment of building permit and application timelines to allow for additional permit processing flexibility.

Building code appendices for solar readiness and construction material management are proposed for adoption.

– Authorized councilmembers to continue discussions with Gov. Jay Inslee’s staff regarding Edmonds Marsh restoration. Former Councilmembers Diane Buckshnis and Dave Teitzel met with the governor’s staff in November 2023 to talk about marsh issues, including the status of the adjacent Unocal property now undergoing cleanup of petrochemical pollutants. With Buckshnis and Teitzel now retired from the council, the issue was brought back Tuesday night for review to see if councilmembers wanted to continue the effort.

In January 2005, Unocal and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) entered into a purchase and sale agreement for the property, a former bulk fuel terminal and asphalt production plant. At the time, WSDOT intended to use the site for a multimodal transportation center known as Edmonds Crossing, but that plan has been abandoned. Since 2017, contractors for Chevron — which purchased the property from Unocal — have been working under a Department of Ecology order to clean up contamination on the site.

City of Edmonds officials and marsh advocates have been hopeful that the city could eventually purchase the property from WSDOT, which would assist with both the city’s marsh restoration and Willow Creek daylighting efforts and promote the return of salmon runs there. In an effort to promote further discussion about the issue and next steps, the council in May 2023 approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the city and WSDOT related the Unocal property.

Mayor Rosen has indicated that he and Director Todd Tatum would attend the next meeting representing the city, along with Councilmember Tibbott and Council President Olson who would represent the council.

The lone vote against continuing discussions was Councilmember Susan Paine. She said she believed such a meeting “might be a little bit premature” given that the Washington State Department of Ecology is hosting a meeting next week to provide an update on the cleanup effort.

— By Teresa Wippel