County information session Feb. 13 on Small Business Innovation Assistance Program

An information session for the Snohomish County Small Business Innovation Assistance (SBIA) program is taking place Tuesday, Feb. 13 at Everett Community College. SBIA provides technical assistance services, coupled with access to grants, to help Snohomish County-based small businesses recover from the effects of the pandemic as well as incentivize new, innovative ideas from start-ups and entrepreneurs. The program is funded by the county’s federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation.

“Our small business community is the backbone of our main streets and local economy. They provide the goods and services that make our communities thrive,” Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said in a press release. “The Small Business Innovation Assistance program will boost economic growth and innovation across our county and help business owners and entrepreneurs build long-term resiliency.”

This free information session is the first step to learn more about SBIA, which is a partnership with Ventures, and a requirement to apply to the Business Basics Course. Ventures is a regional nonprofit organization that has been supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs for 28 years. Details for the information session are included below.

Date and time: Tuesday, Feb. 13, from 6-7:30 p.m.

Location: Everett Community College, Gray Wolf Hall 156, 2000 Tower St., Everett

Anyone interested can register to attend on Ventures’ website, and there will be space for walk-ins for those who do not register in advance. Those who can’t attend Tuesday can find the link to apply on Ventures’ website.

The eight-week Business Basics Course for Snohomish County small businesses and entrepreneurs is a vital component of SBIA. The course will meet once per week for three hours with peers and business coaches and will cover the basics of business marketing, sales, financial management and operations. Graduates of the Business Basics Course will then be eligible for access to capital opportunities such as small business loans and grants as well as a targeted incubation program to support the development of startup businesses in the food and child care industries.

Anyone interested can find more information on SBIA, including eligibility, how to apply, and other components of the program on this website (available in English and Spanish).