Diane O’Neill to speak at Floretum Garden Club on Feb. 26

The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club will welcome speaker Diane O’Neill, former master gardener and now an enthusiastic educator, at its meeting Monday, Feb. 26.

O’Neill will share propagation techniques to help gardeners get growing, according to a news release.

A former Master Gardener, O’Neill worked at Molbak’s when it was a small store in Pike Place Market and started a Master Gardener Clinic while working at Swanson’s Nursery. She continues to learn and practice all things gardening and has a special interest in propagation.

O’Neill has taught sessions at the Northwest Flower and Garden Show, Kruckeberg Botanic Garden, The Square Foot Gardening Foundation (where she is a certified instructor) and local garden clubs.

Floretum’s meetings are held in the Brackett Room at Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Avenue North. Doors open at 10 a.m. for social time, the meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m. and the speaker will begin approximately 11:15. All are welcome.

Learn more about the club at floretum.org, or on Facebook and Instagram.