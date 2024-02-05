During Saturday retreat, Edmonds councilmembers identify top priorities for 2024

After spending all day Friday with Edmonds city staff and a new mayor to discuss working relationships and how to run more efficient meetings, Edmonds city councilmembers met again on Saturday — this time with a focus on council priorities for 2024.

The first item of business for the three-hour Saturday meeting was for councilmembers to reflect on what they learned from the day before. Those in the room again stated — as they had on Friday — their appreciation for the collaborative atmosphere of Friday’s meeting and their desire to continue building on the positive nature of those discussions.

Among other takeaways mentioned from Friday’s meeting:

– Several councilmembers pointed to advice from municipal attorney P. Stephen DiJulio of law firm Foster Garvey about how much the council can accomplish at any one time and the need to follow city work plans and priorities rather than trying to fulfill every request from constitutents. “There are limits,” said Councilmember Neil Tibbott. “That’s kind of stuck with me.”

– Councilmember Susan Paine reiterated how much she valued the staff input and feedback offered Friday and added that because the city is starting the biennial budget process this year (a shift from annual budgeting), it’s a good time to review city operations to determine “overages and gaps.”

– Councilmembers talked about the value of good communication and the need to engage with constituents in a manner that complies with the state’s Open Public Meetings Act — reiterating DiJulio’s advice that they refrain from discussing city business via social media and instead direct that communication through official city channels, like email.

– Newly elected Councilmember Michelle Dotsch said she appreciated Friday’s review of the council’s role vs. the role of the city administration, but said she was heartened by the conversations with the mayor and staff Friday. “Everybody seemed to want the same thing and in the end make for better communication,” she said.

Council President Vivian Olson then asked councilmembers how what they heard Friday caused them to reflect on “what have you done in the past that you wouldn’t do now.” She volunteered to start, describing a request she made during a council meeting last year that drew criticism from the city administration because it was seen as “directing staff” — which is not the council’s role. Olson also said she would “not share city information on media blogs of any kind that need to track those for public records.”

Councilmember Chris Eck agreed that it was important for councilmembers to be mindful of what they put out on social media and to make it a practice of “not getting into a dialogue on media.” In addition, she said Friday’s discussion “just makes me even more mindful of what I say in meetings. It’s not really intended to be a place where you are explaining your thought process.”

Tibbott said he has in the past reached out to city staff members to learn more about projects and programs but he will no longer do that as a result of Friday’s discussion. However, he added that it’s important for the council “to foster some really good ways of coming to meetings prepared.”

The group then talked about ways to improve council work sessions — meetings where councilmembers learn more about issues from staff. These sessions have taken various forms over the years, from individual committee meetings with two appointed councilmembers and staff to all of the council meeting as a “committees of the whole.”

Currently, councilmembers have dedicated the second Tuesday of each month to holding three individual committee meetings, broadcast virtually. In recent months, however, these meetings have often become a “committee of the whole,” with most or all councilmembers attending — prompting some councilmembers to wonder if the council should return to that format.

Tibbott said that to an extent, having smaller committee meetings requires trust from the rest of the council to let those smaller groups handle the staff information presented and then — if needed — decide what to do with it. While no official action is taken during these work sessions, committee members do recommend whether certain items should be sent to the council for a full presentation or to appear on the council’s consent agenda for approval without further review.

Councilmembers had a range of ideas for improving work sessions — from ditching the committee meetings altogether and instead alternating work sessions and business meetings every other week or having a separate work session on every council business meeting agenda. Other councilmembers said they saw the value of small committees digging more deeply into issues and wanted to keep the current format.

Tibbott said he worried about the idea of having just two business meetings per month, given the number of items that come before the council on a regular basis and require action.

Dotsch said that some of these concerns may be addressed if councilmembers can improve the efficiency of existing business meetings — which had been a topic of Friday’s discussion.

In terms of making meetings more efficient, Councilmember Jenna Nand said that she understood the desire of city staff to get things done. “But it’s really our job to kind of tap the brakes sometimes and say, ‘hey, we need more time to get feedback from the community or there are different stakeholders or interest groups or have something to say about this.'”

Olson said she agreed, adding it was important to make sure “the public is really engaged on the front end, not the back end.”

At the end of the discussion, Olson said that councilmembers’ comments would be compiled for a possible future decision on how to approach council work sessions.

Councilmember Tibbott facilitated the next portion of the meeting, having councilmembers come up with a list of priorities for 2024.

He explained that during last year’s retreat, councilmembers developed a list of 14 priorities, which were placed on a council calendar for reference. This year, “we want to be more collaborative with the administration,” to ensure the council’s top priorities are synchronized with city staff priorities on a legislative calendar that the administration will put together, Tibbott said.

Tibbott then reviewed the council’s accomplishments for last year, which included completing an evaluation of the city attorney and city prosecutor, establishment of a salary commission and development of a budget process.

Councilmembers were then asked to discuss top priorities, and 11 of those were placed on a board for further consideration. They included:

Budget

Staff

Emergency Management Plan

Communications

2024 Comprehensive Plan Update

Landmark 99 Property

Public Safety

Environment

Boards and Commissions

Human Services

Fire Safety

Infrastructure

After a short break, Tibbott told each councilmember to mark their most important priorities among the 11 listed. Based on those votes, the following areas were identified:

1) Revenue/Financial Planning

2) 2024 Comprehensive Plan

2) Aging Infrastructure

4) Public Safety/Fire Safety

These four items will be shared with Mayor Mike Rosen for inclusion in the city’s overall legislative calendar, Tibbott said. All of the other topics and related subcategories will be brought back before the council for further discussion during a work session.

The final retreat agenda item Saturday focused on two items: Public engagement and council skill building.

Councilmembers had a range of ideas for ways to better connect with the public, including town halls citywide, a quarterly council newsletter, a council social media platform, Coffee with the Council events, and council office hours in places like the Neighborhood City Hall on Highway 99 and the city’s public works building off 212th Street Southwest.

Skill building ideas included learning more about city administration and planning; education on levies, public funding and budgeting by priorities; a refresher course on the Open Public Meetings Act; networking with other cities’ municipal officers and training on spreadsheets and financial information.

Council President Pro Tem Chen closed the day by thanking everyone who participated in the two-day retreat.

“I’m also very excited about the new year and our new council and the fact that our administration and us are willing to come together, working on a common goal to serve our city as a whole,” Chen said.

— By Teresa Wippel