Ecology provides update on Unocal site cleanup near Edmonds Marsh

More than 90 people logged in to attend a virtual public meeting Tuesday night to hear updates and progress on the ongoing work to clean contaminants from the Unocal site adjacent to the Edmonds Marsh. This is the second in the recent series of updates, with first held in December. Read My Edmonds News coverage of that meeting here.

Hosting Tuesday’s meeting were staff from the Washington State Department of Ecology: Site Manager Tanner Bushnell, Senior Outreach Planner Ian Fawley and Outreach Specialist Kristin Forkeutis. They were joined by Project Manager Sam Miles of Arcadis Engineering Consultants, representing Chevron.

After welcoming attendees, reviewing ground rules, and introducing staff, host Ian Fawley provided a thumbnail overview of the site history before diving in to the current cleanup status. Detailed information on site history, cleanup efforts, current status, and ongoing issues is provided on Ecology’s 2024 questions and answers document available here.

More than 80 years ago, the Union Oil Company of California, later renamed Unocal, began operations in Edmonds. Fuel arrived by ship at the Port of Edmonds and was pumped to storage tanks atop a steep hill, now home to the Point Edwards condominiums. A series of pipes from the tank farm conducted the oil down the hill and over the road and railroad tracks, where tank trucks and rail cars would fill up and distribute petroleum products to gas stations throughout the greater Seattle region.

While primarily a bulk storage facility for petroleum products that had been produced and refined elsewhere, Unocal also ran an asphalt-production plant in the lower yard area for more than 25 years. The byproducts from this operation are the primary source of the contamination addressed by the present cleanup efforts.

In 1991, Unocal stopped all activities in Edmonds. Chevron’s Environmental Management Company (EMC) is now responsible for environmental cleanup of the site.

Department of Ecology’s Tanner Bushnell explained that while the upper yard area is mostly cleaned up, the lower yard has gone through a series of interim actions to address residual contaminants.

“Our approach was to take a series of small actions aimed at getting the contamination out as quickly as possible,” he said. “These have included removing 170,000 tons of metals and petroleum-impacted soil and 9,000 gallons of non-aqueous phase liquids between 2001 and 2008, and installing and expanding a dual-phase extraction system in 2018 and 2019.

Thanks to these efforts, the remaining contamination has been reduced to one area adjacent to the existing Washington State Department of Transportation stormwater line that exceeds thresholds, and four smaller “statistically insignificant” areas that Bushnell described as “low risk.”

“The section adjacent to the stormwater line remains an issue,” he explained. “If it were not there this would be considered a clean site.”

Ecology’s Kristin Forkeutis next provided an overview summarizing where the process is now and next steps, which will include an upcoming comment period set for May 20 through July 30. In conjunction with this, Ecology will provide documents for public review including a cleanup action plan that will show how the department will address remaining contamination, an updated public participation plan and a final legal agreement (consent decree) requiring Chevron to complete cleanup actions at the site.

This was followed by a question-and-answer period, during which staff provided answers to questions that had been submitted earlier via the cleanup website and additional questions submitted by attendees via the Zoom chat.

Initial questions included specifics on the dual-phase extraction system, including why this method was chosen and how it is evaluated; whether the residual contamination adjacent to the storm drain could migrate to other locations and clarification of the role/function of the future environmental covenant.

Environmental covenants are legal documents issued in accordance with Ecology guidance and in compliance with Model Toxics Control Act regulations. They are used to manage remaining contamination exceeding cleanup levels. At the Unocal site, the environmental covenant would restrict excavation in areas of known contamination and require a soil cover to allow public use of the site.

Bushnell responded that dual-phase extraction provided a quicker and more direct way to address contamination than excavation, and that monitoring is ongoing. Regarding migration of residual contamination, he said that this issue will be addressed in the final cleanup plan and might involve removal/reconfiguration of the storm drain. He next explained that an environmental covenant would be drafted after cleanup is complete that would set parameters for who is responsible for future cleanup of any yet-to-be determined remaining contaminants, adding that if it were shown to be a result of Unocal activities they could be responsible for cleanup.

Additional questions submitted via Zoom chat included how a final cleanup plan can be set while levels in some areas are still being measured. Bushnell responded that the upcoming draft the public will see in May will be based on new cleanup levels determined by the most recent data.

Bushnell was also asked how residual contamination will be defined, and whether an environmental covenant will be available by the May 20 public comment period.

He answered that “residual contamination is anything that exceeds the cleanup level for the site. Since a covenant will only be needed if residual contamination remains on the site, it will be drafted after monitoring is complete, possibly “two years out,” he added.

Among the final questions was this one: Since the site cannot be sold until Ecology certifies it as clean, what is the estimate for when the department will be prepared to certify it.

“This is a crystal ball question,” responed Bushnell. “It’s hard to gauge – maybe five years.”

This wrapped up the session. Staff thanked attendees and directed them and interested parties to monitor the project website for information and documents as the May 20 comment period approaches, and to read the FAQ for additional information and background.

— By Larry Vogel