Edmonds Architectural Design Board to meet Feb. 22

Discussion of the 2024 Architectural Design Board work plan and a review of existing urban design element language for the 2020 Comprehensive Plan are among the items on the board’s agenda for its Thursday, Feb. 22 meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the third-floor Brackett Room of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N.

Attendees may appear in person or online via the Zoom link. The passcode is 591531.

You can see the complete agenda here.