Edmonds auto licensing office to change ownership in March 

Edmonds Auto License, located inside ACE Hardware at 550 5th Ave. S. in Edmonds, will be closed starting Thursday, Feb. 29 to transition to new owners. Edmonds Auto License & Service will open in the same location on March 6 at 9 a.m.

The former owner of Edmonds Auto License retired at the end of 2023.

During the temporary closure, licensing services are available nearby at the following subagencies:

Kunthara Auto Licensing

14920 Hwy 99, Suite 120, Lynnwood

360-742-0621

Hours: Monday -Friday 9 a.m. -5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Lynnwood Auto Licensing (inside Fred Meyer)

4615 196th St. S.W., Suite 150, Lynnwood

425-774-7662

Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

For a complete list of licensing offices in Snohomish County, visit www.snohomishcountywa.gov/1962/Find-a-Vehicle-Licensing-Office