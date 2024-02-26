Edmonds auto licensing office to change ownership in March 

Edmonds Auto License, located inside ACE Hardware at 550 5th Ave. S. in Edmonds, will be closed starting Thursday, Feb. 29 to transition to new owners. Edmonds Auto License & Service will open in the same location on March 6 at 9 a.m.
The former owner of Edmonds Auto License retired at the end of 2023.
During the temporary closure, licensing services are available nearby at the following subagencies:
Kunthara Auto Licensing
14920 Hwy 99, Suite 120, Lynnwood
360-742-0621
Hours: Monday -Friday 9 a.m. -5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Lynnwood Auto Licensing (inside Fred Meyer)
4615 196th St. S.W., Suite 150, Lynnwood
425-774-7662
Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
For a complete list of licensing offices in Snohomish County, visit www.snohomishcountywa.gov/1962/Find-a-Vehicle-Licensing-Office
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.