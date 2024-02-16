Edmonds ballot drop box gets a new home nearby

The Snohomish County Elections Office recently moved the location of the Edmonds ballot drop box at the Edmonds Library. The box is now located off Dayton Street near the library book drop and the U.S. Postal Service mailbox.
“Edmonds is one of our most used boxes,” said County Auditor Garth Fell. “This move was made to improve access, allowing for both drive-up and walk-up voters with separate drop slots for each. We also took this opportunity to upgrade the box to one with more sturdy construction and additional security features.”
Sgnage at the old location of drop box, outside the library near Main Street, directs people to the Dayton Street side of the library parking lot, Fell said.
I use the drop box for ever election. The new location is more logical for drivers as they now don’t need to first find a parking spot, and it is just as convenient for walkers like me .
