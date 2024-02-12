Edmonds City Council committee meetings start at 1:30 PM Feb. 13

The Edmonds City Council will meet in committees starting at an earlier-than-usual time — 1:30 p.m. — on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Council committee meetings are work sessions for councilmembers and staff, who attend the meetings virtually. You can watch the meetings remotely using the following Zoom meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by dial-up phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.

If members of the public cannot access the virtual committee meetings with their personal devices, a monitor is provided in the city council conference room on the first floor of city hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

Here are the agendas:

Parks and Public Works Committee – 1:30 p.m.

Presentation of update on 2024 Transportation Plan, including multimodal level of service

10-foot dedication for 75th Place West right-of-way adjacent to 15604 75th Place West.

Presentation of Main St Overlay Project update

5-foot public sewer easement along west property line of Lot 1 in Vehrs Short Plat

Presentation of proposed acquisition of 7317 Lake Ballinger Way Property

Presentation of Department of Ecology Agreement – 2023-2025 Biennial Stormwater Capacity Grant

A motion related to an AT&T Wireless facilities lease and an ordinance pertaining to a New Cingular Wireless franchise extension.

Public Safety-Planning-Human Services-Personnel – 3:30 p.m.

Interlocal agreement for Snohomish County First Responders Flex Fund to address homelessness.

Wastewater treatment plant job descriptions

Interlocal agreement with Alliance for Housing Affordability (AHA)

Amending Edmonds City Code to discontinue meeting notice postings at Edmonds Library

Establishing a work plan for Council Rules of Procedure

Police items (no details provided):

-Abandonment of a dependent person

-Interfering with health care

-Possession of another’s ID

Finance Committee – 5:30 p.m.

Opioid funding

2024 February budget amendment

Preliminary December 2023 quarterly financial report

Ordinance establishing authorized employee positions and pay ranges