Edmonds Food Bank partners with Edmonds Lutheran in search for permanent home

The Edmonds Food Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Edmonds Lutheran Church as the first step toward a long-term lease to accommodate construction of a new food bank home on the church property, located just off Highway 99 at 23525 84th Ave. W.

While much remains to be finalized, the action announced this week marks a promising first step that would complement and support the two organizations’ common mission to provide for people in need.

“Feeding people has been such a huge part of our mission here at Edmonds Lutheran, so we are excited about this partnership and what it will be able to do for the community and the continued operations of the food bank,” said Edmonds Lutheran Pastor Tim Oleson.

“The board, staff and volunteers of the food bank are thrilled to have a path forward that allows us to serve our customers in a space and location that supports our mission of addressing food insecurity and its root causes.” says Edmonds Food Bank Executive Director Casey Davis. “We’ve been working with the church on this for more than two years, and would not have accomplished this in Edmonds without the amazing support of Pastor Tim Oleson and our partners at Edmonds Lutheran. While the MOU is a big step, it’s just the beginning — there are still many hoops to jump through before this can become a reality.”

One of those first steps is launching a capital campaign, which will be spearheaded by two recently hired new faces at the Food Bank: Development Director Jeremy Peck and Individual Giving Manager Karen Andrew.

The Edmonds Food Bank now operates out of Edmonds United Methodist Church, providing food on Mondays from 2:30-6 p.m. and Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Even with this limited schedule, the facility is able to serve more than 12 households every 10 minutes, largely due to the efforts of the more than 300 food bank volunteers. A new facility would allow expanded hours to better accommodate the needs and schedules of food bank customers.

“A new space would mean that our customers would have more choice and control, both with the foods they are choosing, and the times they are able to shop for food,” says Food Bank Program Manager Andrew Brokaw.

For more information or to support Edmonds Food Bank, visit www.edmondsfoodbank.org.