Edmonds Lions Club seeks volunteers to help with flag postings

Do you enjoy seeing American flags flying on holidays? The Edmonds Lions Club is looking for volunteers to post flags on any or all of the following days in Edmonds: Martin Luther King Day, Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and Veterans Day
Contact the Edmonds Lions Club for information about volunteering. Call 425-775-2620 or text 425-293-4472.
