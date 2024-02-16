Edmonds Planning Board gets first look at 2024 Comprehensive Plan draft

The Edmonds Planning Board met Wednesday to take a first look at the foundational work for updating the city’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan, also known as Everyone’s Edmonds.

The City of Edmonds needs to accommodate the expected growth of 13,000 people over the next 20 years, as required by the state’s Growth Management Act. These new residents will require 9,000 new housing units, and Edmonds currently has the capacity to add only 5,000 units. Also, Edmonds has the capacity for 2,548 jobs, and 510 additional jobs must be added.

The Planning Board presentation highlighted three House Bills – HB 1110, HB 1220, and HB 1337 that the city must comply with as part of the 2024 Edmonds Comprehensive Plan update:

HB 1110: increase middle housing in areas traditionally dedicated to single-family detached housing.

HB 1220: Accommodate affordable housing to all economic segments of

the population of Washington state. Cities must also promote a variety of housing types and differentiate these housing types to affordability levels.

HB 1337: Permit up to two accessory-dwelling units in all single-family zoning districts.

“Part of the reason why we plan is to do a better job of enabling house choice for more types of people, and really achieving that mix of land use that we want to see in Edmonds,” said Perkins-Eastman Urban Planner Kate Howe. “How can we equitably distribute housing and employment choices? We talk about that a lot when we start to think through housing targets.”

Currently, the average home sale in Edmonds during the past two years has been approximately $720,000 with no sales below $590,000. The high average sale price for a middle housing unit (for example, a duplex, townhome, triplex) is more than 120% of the area mean income (AMI). During Wednesday’s meeting, planning board members mentioned that home sales prices need to be under $400,000 to be considered affordable.

Rowe highlighted a chart that shows three main types of housing units, including 6,814 low-income units, 2,129 ADUs or other apartments and condos, and 126 middle housing and single-family homes.

“We circled all of these units that we’re trying to accommodate in the low-rise or mid-rise apartment/condo types because they fit in the affordability category,” Howe said. “The ADUs in the purple can be in the moderate-income category or in any category to the left. And the same goes for that in red, and that’s your single-family detached or higher-income units. So all of our 9,000 capacity has to fit into these buckets to comply with HB 1220.”

Howe showed a bar graph that indicates the number of required units (blue), existing capacity (yellow) and units that will be added. The red boxes are the additional housing requirements that Edmonds must meet. Currently, the city is meeting the ADU requirements – with 1,642 units – while only 42 middle housing units are needed.

Because Edmonds is already a “high-cost community,” HB 1110 capacity can’t be used for any other housing category, said Howe.

There is also a possibility that the total capacity could be increased to 2,700, depending on zone downsizing and land use alternatives. “We can always pare back,” said Howe. “During the EIS process, we’re trying to test for impact – where we’re placing the density, where we’re exploring growth. So 2,700 is our target but I don’t think we at this point need to be super precise about this target. This is where we shifted somewhat as we narrowed our strategies.”

The planning board also explored the idea of building neighborhood centers and hubs in Edmonds, which are part of growth alternatives. This includes bonus height incentives, which refers to additional building height allowances granted to developers as an incentive to include specific features or amenities in their projects, such as neighborhood open space, affordable child care and small-scaled retail and cafes.

Edmonds Planning and Development Director Susan McLaughlin presented three alternatives to creating centers and hubs: no action, focused growth and distributed growth.

No action indicates that the government continues to operate and maintain the existing conditions with no changes. McLaughlin said that the no-action alternative “is not compliant” with the Washington State Management Act requirements.

The focused growth alternative proposes building neighborhood centers in the Firdale Village, Westgate and Five Corners neighborhoods, while creating hubs in the North Edmonds Bowl, Perrinville and Firdale. The city’s current Medical District – located near Swedish Edmonds Hospital – would also be expanded to complement medical services and provide temporary housing for medical workers. Housing units are limited to five to six stories within neighborhood centers and medical centers.

The third alternative – distributed growth – is similar to the focused growth option, except that it does not include the Medical District expansion. It limits building height to five stories in neighborhood centers while adding one extra story if the units are built within a hub. Both alternatives have a “15-minute neighborhood plan” in mind, which means that residents can walk, bike or take public transit to daily necessities and services easily.

(See graphics below regarding “centers and hubs” for more detail.)

“We’re going to be analyzing all aspects of these alternatives and articulating impacts,” McLaughlin said. “From that, we can pick and choose what our preferred alternative is.”

The Edmonds Planning Board will continue to discuss the Comprehensive Plan update during its next meeting, at 7 p.m. March 13.

You can see the full presentation at this link. Details about the Comprehensive Plan are available here.

— Story and photos by Nick Ng