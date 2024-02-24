Edmonds Police Blotter: Feb. 13-20, 2024

Feb. 13
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A fast food restaurant was burglarized overnight.
23600 block 76th Avenue West: A window was broken on a truck parked on the street.
23600 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a grocery store. Police were unable to locate suspect.
7600 block 212th Street Southwest: School staff reported possible threats against a student.
22100 block Highway 99: Four subjects were trespassed from a business complex.
9700 block Edmonds Way: A hit-and-run collision occured in a parking lot. Suspect were identified and charges referred to prosecutor.
Feb. 14
23600 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted items from a grocery store.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from private property.
18800 block 89th Avenue West: A man was booked into jail on a felony warrant.
9800 block 215th Street Southwest: Police investigated a check forgery.
23800 block 101st Avenue West: An argument was reported between adult roommates.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman stole a vehicle.
500 block Edmonds Way: A verbal argument occurred between husband and wife
21000 block 83rd Avenue West: A subject wanted to report alleged child abuse that had occured in an unknown jurisdiction.
10100 block Edmonds Way: A woman stole merchandise from a store but was not located.
23000 block 106th Avenue West: A fugitive from justice was arrested during enforcement patrols.
24000 block Firdale Avenue: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for a warrant.
Feb. 15
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for an Edmonds PD warrant.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole laundry detergent from a business.
23600 block Highway 99: A person was given a verbal trespass warning following an alleged theft from a grocery store.
24100 block Highway 99: A theft occurred a department store but the suspect was not located.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested after she stole groceries from a business.
22000 block Highway 99: Police located multiple subjects inside a closed business. Trepass notices were given, and warrant arrests and criminal trespass arrests were made.
21500 block 73rd Place West: A woman reported incidents of stalking from same man.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft and possession with intent to deliver (amphetamines).
23600 block Highway 99: A man and woman stole items from a business and then fled the scene.
900 block Sea Vista Place: Police responded to a verbal dispute between an ex-wife and ex-husband over a parenting plan.
23400 block Highway 99: A man and woman were contacted regarding a verbal domestic dispute.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked for third-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested on a Marysville warrant.
8700 block 236th Street Southwest: An adult brother and sister were involved in verbal argument.
Feb. 16
21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked for a felony warrant out of Texas.
7200 block 220th Street Southwest: Multiple individuals were trespassed from private property.
7200 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a felony warrant.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole items from a business.
23700 block 84th Avenue West: One man was booked for criminal trespass, one woman was booked for burglary and another man was booked for burglary and resisting arrest.
200 block 3rd Avenue South: A disturbance between adult neighbors was reported.
Feb. 17
400 block Main Street: A woman stole from a clothing store.
7600 block 202nd Place Southwest: Juvenile brothers got into a fight.
23000 block Highway 99: A woman stole from an automotive parts store.
1200 block 7th Place South: A woman reported being harassed by an unknown subject via the phone.
19100 block 84th Avenue West: A man was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked for violating a domestic violence no-contact order.
Feb. 18
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Two subjects ate at a local restaurant and left without paying. They were not located.
23500 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal argument between family members.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was booked for dine and dash and felony warrant
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man being trespassed from a restaurant resisted arrest. He was arrested on local charges and warrants.
8500 block 244th Street Southwest: A man stole a child stroller off a porch. The theft was caught on video.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from an apartment complex.
410 4th Avenue North: A woman lost her wallet.
100 block 2nd Avenue North: A woman reported being assaulted by an unknown male.
23600 Highway 99: A suspect shoplifted from a grocery store but was not located.
24100 block Highway 99: A man stole items from a business and fled out of an emergency exit.
100 block Sunset Avenue South: A man shoplifted beverages from a shop.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a grocery store and left through the emergency exit.
22200 block Highway 99: A man broke into a room and burglarized a unit.
Feb. 19
8300 block 238th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen while the owner was out of town.
7500 block 212th Street Southwest: A dump truck was stolen during a burglary.
23600 block Highway 99: An SUV rear-ended another vehicle in a parking lot and fled the area. The driver was later contacted by the police and cited for hit and run.
Feb. 20
23000 block Highway 99: Air conditioning units were stolen from a retail building.
21900 block Highway 99: A subject arrested on a warrant in Shoreline was transferred to Edmonds PD for booking.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for shoplifting.
6800 block 208th Street Southwest: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for multiple Edmonds warrants.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.