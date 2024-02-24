Edmonds Police Blotter: Feb. 13-20, 2024

Feb. 13

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A fast food restaurant was burglarized overnight.

23600 block 76th Avenue West: A window was broken on a truck parked on the street.

23600 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a grocery store. Police were unable to locate suspect.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: School staff reported possible threats against a student.

22100 block Highway 99: Four subjects were trespassed from a business complex.

9700 block Edmonds Way: A hit-and-run collision occured in a parking lot. Suspect were identified and charges referred to prosecutor.

Feb. 14

23600 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted items from a grocery store.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from private property.

18800 block 89th Avenue West: A man was booked into jail on a felony warrant.

9800 block 215th Street Southwest: Police investigated a check forgery.

23800 block 101st Avenue West: An argument was reported between adult roommates.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman stole a vehicle.

500 block Edmonds Way: A verbal argument occurred between husband and wife

21000 block 83rd Avenue West: A subject wanted to report alleged child abuse that had occured in an unknown jurisdiction.

10100 block Edmonds Way: A woman stole merchandise from a store but was not located.

23000 block 106th Avenue West: A fugitive from justice was arrested during enforcement patrols.

24000 block Firdale Avenue: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for a warrant.

Feb. 15

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for an Edmonds PD warrant.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole laundry detergent from a business.

23600 block Highway 99: A person was given a verbal trespass warning following an alleged theft from a grocery store.

24100 block Highway 99: A theft occurred a department store but the suspect was not located.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested after she stole groceries from a business.

22000 block Highway 99: Police located multiple subjects inside a closed business. Trepass notices were given, and warrant arrests and criminal trespass arrests were made.

21500 block 73rd Place West: A woman reported incidents of stalking from same man.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft and possession with intent to deliver (amphetamines).

23600 block Highway 99: A man and woman stole items from a business and then fled the scene.

900 block Sea Vista Place: Police responded to a verbal dispute between an ex-wife and ex-husband over a parenting plan.

23400 block Highway 99: A man and woman were contacted regarding a verbal domestic dispute.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked for third-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested on a Marysville warrant.

8700 block 236th Street Southwest: An adult brother and sister were involved in verbal argument.

Feb. 16

21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked for a felony warrant out of Texas.

7200 block 220th Street Southwest: Multiple individuals were trespassed from private property.

7200 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a felony warrant.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole items from a business.

23700 block 84th Avenue West: One man was booked for criminal trespass, one woman was booked for burglary and another man was booked for burglary and resisting arrest.

200 block 3rd Avenue South: A disturbance between adult neighbors was reported.

Feb. 17

400 block Main Street: A woman stole from a clothing store.

7600 block 202nd Place Southwest: Juvenile brothers got into a fight.

23000 block Highway 99: A woman stole from an automotive parts store.

1200 block 7th Place South: A woman reported being harassed by an unknown subject via the phone.

19100 block 84th Avenue West: A man was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked for violating a domestic violence no-contact order.

Feb. 18

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Two subjects ate at a local restaurant and left without paying. They were not located.

23500 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal argument between family members.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was booked for dine and dash and felony warrant

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man being trespassed from a restaurant resisted arrest. He was arrested on local charges and warrants.

8500 block 244th Street Southwest: A man stole a child stroller off a porch. The theft was caught on video.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from an apartment complex.

410 4th Avenue North: A woman lost her wallet.

100 block 2nd Avenue North: A woman reported being assaulted by an unknown male.

23600 Highway 99: A suspect shoplifted from a grocery store but was not located.

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole items from a business and fled out of an emergency exit.

100 block Sunset Avenue South: A man shoplifted beverages from a shop.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a grocery store and left through the emergency exit.

22200 block Highway 99: A man broke into a room and burglarized a unit.

Feb. 19

8300 block 238th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen while the owner was out of town.

7500 block 212th Street Southwest: A dump truck was stolen during a burglary.

23600 block Highway 99: An SUV rear-ended another vehicle in a parking lot and fled the area. The driver was later contacted by the police and cited for hit and run.

Feb. 20

23000 block Highway 99: Air conditioning units were stolen from a retail building.

21900 block Highway 99: A subject arrested on a warrant in Shoreline was transferred to Edmonds PD for booking.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for shoplifting.

6800 block 208th Street Southwest: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for multiple Edmonds warrants.