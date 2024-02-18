Edmonds Police Blotter: Feb. 6-13, 2024

Feb. 6

21900 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested on a warrant from another agency.

8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: A missing person was located, and the subject was provided resources.

7500 block of 216th Street Southwest: An officer on patrol recovered a stolen license plate.

21600 block of 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was broken into while the owner was at a medical appointment.

180 block of 2nd Avenue South: An adult care home reported a resident missing.

200 block of 5th Avenue North: Credit cards, a driver’s license and a key were found in police department lobby.

21100 block of 76th Avenue West: Officers were dispatched to disturbance. A subject was arrested and booked on an outstanding warrant.

21300 block of 80th Avenue West: A woman was assaulted by her boyfriend.

21900 block of Highway 99: A license plate was stolen but was later recovered.

Feb. 7

23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole merchandise and left a store. He was not located.

9800 block of Edmonds Way: An overnight burglary was reported. There is no suspect information.

21600 block of 76th Avenue West: Vehicle batteries were stolen. No suspects or leads.

7800 block of 230th Street Southwest: A vehicle was recovered from stolen status. The driver was the registered owner.

21300 block of 80th Avenue West: A disturbance at a residence was reported. It was determined to be the resident’s child making noise and banging on the walls.

9500 block of Edmonds Way: Objects were taken from a home. There is no known entry or time frame.

18300 block of 73rd Avenue West: An unknown person stole a package from the front porch of a residence.

Feb. 8

23500 block of 56th Avenue West: A K-9 team assisted a neighboring agency with a burglary investigation.

7100 block of Olympic View Drive: A man attempted to break into a residence, but was not located after a K-9 track.

23700 block of 80th Court West: A woman intentionally broke a vehicle window.

18300 block of 72nd Avenue West: Fraud was reported.

21000 block of 76th Avenue West: A stolen license plate was recovered from other agency. The driver was the authorized user of the vehicle.

21900 block of Highway 99: A woman stole merchandise from a business and was booked into jail.

Larch Way / Poplar Way: A woman was arrested for a warrant in Lynnwood. She was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

7300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

3000 block of 196th Street Southwest: The K-9 team assisted with a robbery investigation for a neighboring agency.

23600 block of Highway 99: A subject sleeping at a building was contacted and advised of trespassing laws and provided with a trespass letter.

2360 block of Highway 99: A man stole from a grocery store. He resisted arrest and was taken into custody without incident.

Feb. 9

24000 block of 74th Avenue West: A man and woman got into an argument.

21900 block of Highway 99: A woman left her purse in shopping cart unattended, and the purse was stolen.

22600 block of 76th Avenue West: A man stole a laptop at a business.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a business and was trespassed.

20900 block of 70th Avenue West: A man was reported missing from adult family home.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man concealing items and tearing packages at a department store was arrested for attempted theft and malicious mischief.

Feb. 10

8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: A group of juveniles dined and dashed from a restaurant.

10100 block of 236th Place Southwest: A verbal argument between a husband and wife was reported.

24100 block of Highway 99: A woman reported being harassed by phone.

8700 block of Main Street: Two subjects were arrested for residential burglary and transported to county jail. One subject remained at large. See related story here.

Feb. 11

7000 block of 213th Place Southwest: A physical altercation between husband and wife led to the man’s arrest for assault.

21900 block of 84th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported.

21000 block of 76th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: A counterfeit bill was used at restaurant.

22900 block of Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI during a collision.

Feb. 12

21600 block of 76th Avenue West: A man assaulted his health care provider and a hospital patient.

100 block of 2nd Avenue South: An attempted use of fraudulent checks at a business was reported. A possible suspect was identified.

100 block of James Street: An unknown suspect stole an ancient coin collection from a storage unit.

23600 block of Highway 99: A woman shoplifted from a grocery store but was not located.

21100 block of 77th Place West: Wire fraud was reportedly committed against man and adult woman.

22400 block of Highway 99: A vehicle was stopped after license plates were incorrectly entered as stolen.

7400 block of 212th Street Southwest: A woman was involved in a disturbance at a apartment complex.

Feb. 13

23600 block of 76th Avenue West: A window was broken on a truck parked on the street.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a grocery store. He was not located.

22100 block of Highway 99: Four subjects were trespassed from a business complex.