Edmonds Police Blotter: Jan. 16-30, 2024

Jan. 16

19600 block of Highway 99: A warrant arrest was made.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: Police assisted Mountlake Terrace Police in a negotiation for a physical domestic altercation.

21900 block of Highway 99: A woman was arrested for two domestic violence order violation warrants and booked into jail.

23600 block of Highway 99: Two men stole items from grocery store. Both were trespassed from the premises.

23600 block of Highway 99: A manager of a business was being harassed by an ex-employee over a final paycheck.

23600 block of 86th Avenue West: Mailboxes were broken into and mail was stolen.

1200 block of 6th Avenue South: A man’s electric bicycle was stolen from a locked unit. No suspect information at this time.

6600 block of 170th Place Southwest: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant from another agency.

20900 block of Hillcrest Place: A woman had her locking mailbox broken into.

8500 block of Madrona Lane: Multiple locks on mailboxes were broken.

8100 block of 212th Street Southwest: An unknown suspect attempted to break into a community mailbox, causing damage.

22000 block of Highway 99: A suspect stole a generator from a dealership.

7200 block of 179th Street Southwest: A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint.

8100 block of 196th Street Southwest: An abandoned trailer was towed from the middle of the road.

400 block of 3rd Avenue South: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for first=degree criminal trespass.

Jan. 17

21900 block of Highway 99: A transient man was arrested for trespassing at a local grocery store and transported to Snohomish County Jail.

21100 block of 77th Place West: A man told police he was concerned his autistic son was being sexually assaulted by his ex-wife.

500 block of Pine Street: A family reported harassment and psychological abuse from a family member.

23500 block of Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for fourth-degree assault.

23600 block of Highway 99: A cell phone was stolen from a phone store.

21600 block of 76th Avenue West: Fake money was turned in to police.

20900 block of 83rd Avenue West: A man and woman argued over financial issues. No assault occurred.

19100 block of Olympic View Drive: An adult daughter and her mother engaged in an argument. The daughter was arrested and booked for assault.

9300 block of 244th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for domestic assault.

10100 block of Edmonds Way: A man stole a running vehicle from a restaurant parking lot. Officers later located the man and booked him into Snohomish County Jail.

Jan. 18

23600 block of Highway 99: A man took sodas from a store without paying.

23600 block of Highway 99: A woman was arrested for theft from a department store.

9600 block of Firdale Avenue: A propane tank was stolen and a lock was cut off a trailer.

23700 block of Highway 99: A man consumed food and left an establishment prior to paying.

Jan. 19

900 block of 244th Street Southwest: Police received a report of a man and woman arguing but the occupants of the apartment refused to come to the door.

800 block of 236th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle from Seattle was recovered in Edmonds.

800 block of 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from a parking likely after another stolen vehicle was abandoned in the same location.

200 block of 86th Avenue West: A firearm was either lost or stolen.

400 block of 9th Avenue South: A vehicle theft was attempted from in front of a residence. The suspects fled when the car alarm activated.

23900 block of Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for his Department of Corrections felony warrant.

100 block of 9th Avenue South: An adult male was arrested and booked for DUI after colliding with a telephone pole.

7200 block of 213th Place Southwest: A verbal argument was reported between a man and woman

Jan. 20

200 block of 3rd Avenue South: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI.

9600 block of Firdale Avenue: A restaurant trailer was stolen and recovered.

8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: Unidentified subjects ate a meal at restaurant and left without paying for it.

8100 block of 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for domestic assault.

7600 block of 201st Street Southwest: Police assisted fire and CPR was performed prior to the arrival of medics.

22900 block of 76th Avenue West: A man reported that his stepson assaulted him. The stepson was arrested and booked into jail.

9300 block of 244th Street Southwest: An exterior driver’s door handle was damaged while a vehicle was parked overnight.

21400 block of Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was located and a man arrested.

23300 block of 97th Place West: A firearm was stolen from a residence during a burglary.

17200 block of Highway 99: A man was taken into custody during warrant service and booked into jail.

400 block of 3rd Avenue South: A woman was arrested and booked after returning to a property from which she was trespassed.

600 block of Daley Street: A man stole money from an apartment while performing work for the victim.

Jan. 21

22200 block of Highway 99: A woman reported domestic violence. A man was arrested and booked for several felony charges.

Highway 99/240th Street Southwest: An 18-year-old woman was booked for DUI, hit and run and minor in possession of alcohol.

600 block of Edmonds Way: Officers recovered a stolen license plate on a vehicle.

9600 block of Firdale Avenue: A wallet was reported lost.

9500 block of 244th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI.

7900 block of 240th Street Southwest: Tools were reported stolen from a victim’s residence.

24100 block of Highway 99: A woman was booked for third-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Jan. 22

21900 block of Highway 99: A counterfeit bill was used at a fast food restaurant.

9300 block of 236th Street Southwest: Possible suspicious activity of a bus driver threatening and assaulting a child was reported.

23500 block of Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for assaulting his wife.

21600 block of 76th Avenue West: A nursing assistant was assaulted by patient.

300 block of Edmonds Way: A driver was arrested for first-degree driving while license suspended habitual offender.

24100 block of Highway 99: A retail store reported theft of merchandise. The suspects left in a vehicle heading south.

Jan. 23

9400 block of 244th Street Southwest: A resident reported a vehicle that was stolen from her residence.

24100 block of Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for an outstanding warrant.

21100 block of Highway 99: Three men broke into a business, stole cash registers and damaged property.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole an item from a grocery store.

1100 block of 4th Avenue South: An unknown suspect attempted to break into a shared condominium, causing damage.

24100 block of Highway 99: A man and woman stole items from a business and fled.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested on a felony warrant.

Jan. 24

21900 block of Highway 99: A man was booked for third-degree theft and fourth-degree criminal trespass.

8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: A man and woman fled a restaurant without paying for their food. The man was located, arrested and booked into jail.

23600 block of Highway 99: Theft was reported from a grocery store.

23600 block of Highway 99: Items were stolen from a grocery store.

100 block of Sunset Avenue South: An unidentified man was verbally trespassed from restaurant.

18300 block of Olympic View Drive: A woman reported that someone broke into her house.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole items from grocery store.

23300 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for assault, malicious mischief, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

78000 block of 194th Street Southwest: A resident reported his identity was used to purchase items in New Jersey.

21600 block of 76th Avenue West: A woman was trespassed from the property.

19500 block of 86th Avenue West: An elderly woman was scammed by a computer company. There is no suspect information.

24200 block of Highway 99: A resident reported being assaulted after getting off of work.

Jan. 25

23200 block of Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was left abandoned and running in an apartment complex parking lot.

23600 block of Highway 99: A woman and man were arrested for stealing property from a business.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole a case of beer from a business.

23200 block of Highway 99: A vehicle theft was reported.

700 block of Aloha Street: A hit-and-run with property damage reported. The suspect was located and citations were issued.

23000 block of Highway 99: A suspect fraudulently accessed and used his friend’s account without permission.

500 block of Main Street: A woman was arrested after stealing items from a business.

22500 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for trespassing at a business.

10100 block of Edmonds Way: A woman stole a shopping cart full of merchandise.

7000 block of Lake Ballinger Way: A man reported fraud on his bank accounts.

9000 block of 196th Street Southwest: A suspicious man made entry into a backyard through a side gate.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole $300 worth of coats.

23000 block of Edmonds Way: Damage was found and items missing after a break-in at an apartment storage room.

19300 block of 44th Avenue West: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for an Edmonds warrant.

Jan. 26

23600 block of Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a business, was arrested and booked into jail.

3900 block of 138th Street Southeast: Police deployed a drone to assist a neighboring agency.

800 block of 7th Avenue South: An unknown suspect used identity information to open a phone account in someone else’s name.

23400 block of Highway 99: A man and woman stole a vehicle from a guest parking area at an apartment complex.

19800 block of 80th Place West: A suspicious subject was observed outside of a home taking pictures.

Jan. 27

16100 block of 75th Place West: A man was cited and released for having an open alcohol container in a vehicle and being in a park after hours.

18000 block of State Route 9 Southeast: Police assisted a neighboring agency with an attempted burglary investigation by deploying a canine team.

23900 block of Firdale Avenue: A coffee stand was burglarized by unidentified man.

24100 block of Highway 99: A business was burglarized overnight.

7300 block of 213TH Place Southwest: A plastic tote was stolen from a vehicle overnight.

23600 block of Highway 99: A repeat offender stole laundry detergent from a grocery store.

23200 block of Highway 99: A verbal argument was reported between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

241200 block of 100th Avenue West: A vehicle was broken into by unknown suspects.

22100 block of Highway 99: An unknown suspect stole several hundred dollars worth of merchandise from a business.

Highway 99/238th Street Southwest: A two-vehicle collision resulted in an arrest for first-degree negligent driving.

20800 block of 17th Avenue South: A man was arrested on a warrant and released to a hospital’s custody due to injury.

20700 block of Bothell Everett Highway: The Edmonds K-9 team assisted other agency with a robbery investigation.

Jan. 28

23600 block of Highway 99: An unknown suspect stole beer and food from grocery store.

9900 block of Edmonds Way: An argument was reported between a couple, and a phone was broken during the exchange.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole items from a grocery store.

5th Avenue South/Walnut Street: A man was arrested for DUI. A woman who was with him was also arrested for unrelated crimes. The vehicle was taken for a search warrant.

Jan. 29

100 block of 5th Avenue North: Downtown public restrooms were vandalized.

23600 block of Highway 99: Three subjects were given written trespass warnings at the request of the property owner.

23600 block of Highway 99: Theft of merchandise from a grocery store by an unknown suspect was reported.

200 block of 5th Avenue North: A subject reported a sexual assault that occurred in Seattle.

8500 block of 218TH Street Southwest: An unknown suspect stole mail from a residence.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole laundry detergent from a business. He was arrested and booked into jail.

23600 block of Highway 99: A subject was caught shoplifting and arrested.

23400 block of Highway 99: A domestic disturbance between a boyfriend and girlfriend was reported.

23600 block of Highway 99: Three subjects stole liquor from a store.

23000 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Jan. 30

21900 block of Highway 99: A subject used a counterfeit bill to pay for food.

19300 block of 44th Avenue West: A man turned himself in for a warrant arrest.

400 block of 3rd Avenue South: A woman found a large scratch mark on her vehicle. There is no suspect information.

21900 block of Highway 99: A woman was arrested for shoplifting, taken into custody and transported to county jail.