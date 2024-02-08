Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for Feb. 12, 2024

February 12, 2024
7:00 pm
I. CALL TO ORDER
II. FLAG SALUTE
III. APPROVAL OF AGENDA
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (Each comment shall generally be limited to 3 minutes or less)
V. CONSENT AGENDA
A. Approval of January 29 and January 31, 2024 Meeting Minutes
B. Approval of Payments
C. Resolution No. 24-04 Approval of Authorizing Sale of 3 Abandoned Boats
VI. PRESENTATION
A. An Update from the Corinthian Yacht Club
VII. POSSIBLE ACTION
A. Approval of a contribution to the City of Edmonds for the National Coastal Resilience
Grant local match for the Edmonds Marsh Study
VIII. INFORMATION
A. Marketing & Communications Annual Review
B. 2023 Preliminary Financial Report
IX. CITY OF EDMONDS AND WOODWAY REPORTS
X. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT
XI. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS
XII. EXECUTIVE SESSION
XIII. ADJOURNMENT
