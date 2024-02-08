Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for Feb. 12, 2024

February 12, 2024

7:00 pm

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (Each comment shall generally be limited to 3 minutes or less)

V. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of January 29 and January 31, 2024 Meeting Minutes

B. Approval of Payments

C. Resolution No. 24-04 Approval of Authorizing Sale of 3 Abandoned Boats

VI. PRESENTATION

A. An Update from the Corinthian Yacht Club

VII. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. Approval of a contribution to the City of Edmonds for the National Coastal Resilience

Grant local match for the Edmonds Marsh Study

VIII. INFORMATION

A. Marketing & Communications Annual Review

B. 2023 Preliminary Financial Report

IX. CITY OF EDMONDS AND WOODWAY REPORTS

X. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

XI. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

XII. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XIII. ADJOURNMENT

Please join the Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting in person or join us remotely via Zoom.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2091238949

or Audio / Mobile 1 253 215 8782 US Meeting ID: 209 123 8949

Public comments are limited to Port business and can be made either in person or via Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting. Comments will generally be limited to three minutes. Additionally, Port related public comments can be emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record.*

*Comments submitted on the day of the meeting cannot be guaranteed inclusion in that meeting but will then be included in the next meeting.

