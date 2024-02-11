Edmonds School District musicians recognized as some of best in Washington

District musicians were honored during the recent Sno-King Music Educators Association District Solo/Ensemble Contest at Lynnwood High School.
Each of the soloists or ensembles listed below placed in the top three of their respective categories and are eligible to perform at the May WIAA/Washington Music Educators Association State Solo/Ensemble contest in Ellensburg.
Soloists
Flute – Piccolo:
Rachel Da (2nd Alternate)- EWHS
Oboe-English Horn:
Rosemary Tiponut (1st Alternate) – LHS
Clarinet:
Evelyn Chow (2nd Alternate) – EWHS
Soprano-Alto Saxophone:
Kimiko Catron (1st Alternate) – MHS
Tenor-Baritone Saxophone:
Ashley Lizeth Mosqueda-Cisneros (Winner) – LHS
Trumpet/Cornet:
Josh Henderson (Winner) – EWHS
Gavin Bunbury (2nd Alternate) – EWHS
Trombone:
Braden Ryder (Winner) – MTHS
Kellen O’Brien (1st Alternate) – LHS
Composition:
Nathan Zhao (Winner) – EWHS
Euphonium/Baritone Horn:
Kellen O’Brien (Winner) – LHS
Violin:
Sophia McCann (Winner) – EWHS
Soprano Voice:
Rosemary Tiponut (Winner) – LHS
Bass Voice:
David Thomas (Winner) – EWHS
Piano:
Nathan Zhao (1st Alternate) – EWHS
Abraham Ho (2nd Alternate) – EWHS
Guitar:
Jackson Potter (Winner) – LHS
Ensembles
Woodwinds – Large:
“The Croissants” (1st Alternate) – MHS
Ashton Marculescu, Yoo Kyong Oh, Sayuki Kaplan, Sabrina Hunter, Paige Rittierodt
“EW Wind Symphony Sax Pistols” (2nd Alternate) – EWHS
Amelie Medieros, Kristy Lin, Marcel Rickman, Waylisha Grey, Kanai Zablan
Brass – Large:
“EW Wind Symphony Brass Choir” (Winner) – EWHS
Josh Henderson, Forrest Aubrey, Oren Kaushansky, Gillian Smith, Antonio Andersen, Lucy Calabro, Woods Jarol, Joie Filburn, Isabel Soubeih, Edward Taskar, Cassie Garrett, Nicky Weber, Leo Nakamura
Brass – Small:
LHS #24 Give a Dog a (Trom) Bone (2nd Alternate) – LHS
Kellen O’Brien, Jullian Ussery, Salma Briseno-Mendoza
Percussion – Large:
MTHS Percussion Ensemble (Winner) – MTHS
Ashley Fly, Ben Marx, Marek Welch, Josiah Lee, Marlow Granender
Strings – Large:
MTHS Chamber Orchestra (2nd Alternate) – MTHS
Iris Bell, Sonita Chen, Arabella Devera, Alexander Kimsolo, Nico Liepins, Kevin Lai, Job Astudillo, Kaelynn Bagley,
Strings – Small:
“Foote Funguys” (Winner) – EWHS
Sophia McCann, Lucy Finell, Nathan Zhao
Soprano/Mezzo/Alto Vocal – Large:
“Ubi Caritas” (1st Alternate) – EWHS
Molly Alyea, Norah Ohly, Makayla Rigor, Violet Thain, Angie Adams, Sabina Wilcox, Soon Aoki, Aika Wadud
Mixed Vocal – Large:
“LHS #34 Concert Choir” (1st Alternate) – LHS
Allison Abaya, Aleina Lunasco, Lisa Mao, Stephanie Romero, Jaeden Rubio, Andrew Sabol, Kordae Sanders, Jordin Stephenson, Elizabeth Zurybida and accompanist, Aya Nakano
“Omnia Vincit Amor” (2nd Alternate) – EWHS
Tressa Knight, Naomi Limb, Ava Picasso, Madison Nguyen, Austin Renfro, Aidan Cavanaugh, Koi Harding, Christopher Montoya Alvarado, Franciszek Kiernozek
Mixed Vocal – Small
“Earth Song” (Winner) – EWHS
David Thomas, Jacob Kirschten, Angie Adams, Woods Jarol
