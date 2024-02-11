Edmonds School District musicians recognized as some of best in Washington

District musicians were honored during the recent Sno-King Music Educators Association District Solo/Ensemble Contest at Lynnwood High School.

Each of the soloists or ensembles listed below placed in the top three of their respective categories and are eligible to perform at the May WIAA/Washington Music Educators Association State Solo/Ensemble contest in Ellensburg.

Soloists

Flute – Piccolo:

Rachel Da (2nd Alternate)- EWHS

Oboe-English Horn:

Rosemary Tiponut (1st Alternate) – LHS

Clarinet:

Evelyn Chow (2nd Alternate) – EWHS

Soprano-Alto Saxophone:

Kimiko Catron (1st Alternate) – MHS

Tenor-Baritone Saxophone:

Ashley Lizeth Mosqueda-Cisneros (Winner) – LHS

Trumpet/Cornet:

Josh Henderson (Winner) – EWHS

Gavin Bunbury (2nd Alternate) – EWHS

Trombone:

Braden Ryder (Winner) – MTHS

Kellen O’Brien (1st Alternate) – LHS

Composition:

Nathan Zhao (Winner) – EWHS

Euphonium/Baritone Horn:

Kellen O’Brien (Winner) – LHS

Violin:

Sophia McCann (Winner) – EWHS

Soprano Voice:

Rosemary Tiponut (Winner) – LHS

Bass Voice:

David Thomas (Winner) – EWHS

Piano:

Nathan Zhao (1st Alternate) – EWHS

Abraham Ho (2nd Alternate) – EWHS

Guitar:

Jackson Potter (Winner) – LHS

Ensembles

Woodwinds – Large:

“The Croissants” (1st Alternate) – MHS

Ashton Marculescu, Yoo Kyong Oh, Sayuki Kaplan, Sabrina Hunter, Paige Rittierodt

“EW Wind Symphony Sax Pistols” (2nd Alternate) – EWHS

Amelie Medieros, Kristy Lin, Marcel Rickman, Waylisha Grey, Kanai Zablan

Brass – Large:

“EW Wind Symphony Brass Choir” (Winner) – EWHS

Josh Henderson, Forrest Aubrey, Oren Kaushansky, Gillian Smith, Antonio Andersen, Lucy Calabro, Woods Jarol, Joie Filburn, Isabel Soubeih, Edward Taskar, Cassie Garrett, Nicky Weber, Leo Nakamura

Brass – Small:

LHS #24 Give a Dog a (Trom) Bone (2nd Alternate) – LHS

Kellen O’Brien, Jullian Ussery, Salma Briseno-Mendoza

Percussion – Large:

MTHS Percussion Ensemble (Winner) – MTHS

Ashley Fly, Ben Marx, Marek Welch, Josiah Lee, Marlow Granender

Strings – Large:

MTHS Chamber Orchestra (2nd Alternate) – MTHS

Iris Bell, Sonita Chen, Arabella Devera, Alexander Kimsolo, Nico Liepins, Kevin Lai, Job Astudillo, Kaelynn Bagley,

Strings – Small:

“Foote Funguys” (Winner) – EWHS

Sophia McCann, Lucy Finell, Nathan Zhao

Soprano/Mezzo/Alto Vocal – Large:

“Ubi Caritas” (1st Alternate) – EWHS

Molly Alyea, Norah Ohly, Makayla Rigor, Violet Thain, Angie Adams, Sabina Wilcox, Soon Aoki, Aika Wadud

Mixed Vocal – Large:

“LHS #34 Concert Choir” (1st Alternate) – LHS

Allison Abaya, Aleina Lunasco, Lisa Mao, Stephanie Romero, Jaeden Rubio, Andrew Sabol, Kordae Sanders, Jordin Stephenson, Elizabeth Zurybida and accompanist, Aya Nakano

“Omnia Vincit Amor” (2nd Alternate) – EWHS

Tressa Knight, Naomi Limb, Ava Picasso, Madison Nguyen, Austin Renfro, Aidan Cavanaugh, Koi Harding, Christopher Montoya Alvarado, Franciszek Kiernozek

Mixed Vocal – Small

“Earth Song” (Winner) – EWHS

David Thomas, Jacob Kirschten, Angie Adams, Woods Jarol