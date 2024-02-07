Edmonds, Woodway to receive middle housing grants from State Commerce Department

The City of Edmonds and the Town of Woodway are among 14 jurisdictions that will receive a total of $685,000 in grants from the Washington State Department of Commerce, with the aim of supporting development of middle housing.

According to a state commerce department news release, the grants will support the adoption of local Comprehensive Plan policies and zoning codes to allow more middle housing in residential neighborhoods. These awards follow the first funding round that provided nearly $3 million in grants to 54 jurisdictions statewide, the department said.

Middle housing is a term for homes that are at a middle scale between detached single-family houses and large multifamily complexes. Examples include duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, fiveplexes, sixplexes, courtyard apartments, cottage clusters and townhomes.

“Middle housing and accessory dwelling units are key to meeting Washington’s growing housing needs,” said Commerce Director Mike Fong. “With a demand for a million new homes over the next 20 years, Commerce grants and technical support help provide a more diverse and affordable housing base for Washington communities.”

The City of Edmonds will receive $75,000 while the Town of Woodway has been awarded $35,000.

HB 1110, enacted during the 2023 state legislative session, requires 77 communities to revise their zoning codes to allow middle housing buildings of two to six units per lot in residential neighborhoods. This is in addition to the statewide requirement to allow two accessory dwelling units (ADUs) per lot within designated urban growth areas. Commerce recently released model ordinances and guidance to assist jurisdictions in implementing middle housing requirements.

“We are thrilled to receive $75k from the Washington State Department of Commerce to assist with our middle housing work,” said Edmonds Planning and Development Director Susan McLaughlin. “These funds will go to support public engagement, preparation of policy and development of code to implement HB 1110.”

Dave Andersen, managing director of growth management services at the commerce department, said that “access to more housing types in all of our communities is essential to address the shortage that continues to drive up home prices and rents, threatening the potential for homeownership and financial security for many Washingtonians. These grants will help local governments to allow the types of development that were common last century, with smaller, multi-unit housing options that are more affordable in residential neighborhoods.”