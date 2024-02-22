Exotic indoor plant festival in Lynnwood March 2-3

Plant lovers are invited to explore the beauty and diversity of indoor plants with participating plant societies from Oregon and Washington the weekend of March 2-3. The Northwest Orchid Society will be hosting the event at the Lynnwood Event Center, 3711 196th St. S.W., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The following global and local botany vendors will be present to sell and share their unique indoor plants featuring plant families like begonia, orchids, cactus, succulents, carnivorous plants and African violets:
AGE Tropicals,
Botanica Ltd
Courting Frogs Nursery
Dew Violet
Ecuagenera
Emerald City Orchids
JoJn Plants and Pots & Pete’s Pots and Plants
Little Orchid Annie’s
Northwest Orchid Society
The Orchid Fix Nursery
Orchids By the Lake
Orquideas Amazonicas
Rancho Cacto
Standard Orchid
Predatory Perennials
Tropical Exotique
Tzakis Naturals
A weekend pass for the event is $7 when purchased before March 1 and prices will rise to $10 day-of. Admission for children 15 and under is free.
