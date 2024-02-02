Expect sewer main night work Feb. 5-6 on 5th Avenue S

The City of Edmonds is now planning night work Feb. 5-6 to install a cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) liner in the sewer main on 5th Avenue South from Maple Street to Walnut Street to extend the lifespan of the pipe and prevent root intrusions from causing backups.

This work, previously planned in mid-January, was rescheduled due to inclement weather. The contractor now expects the sewer lining work to occur the night of Feb. 5 and 6 and will provide additional notice 24 hours in advance via door knocking or door hangers to residents.

The work is expected to take place between the hours of 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. The night work will reduce impacts to residents and businesses and reduce the likelihood of liner installation issues and mitigate the possibility of sewage backups.

This work is weather-dependent and the schedule is subject to change.

What you can expect

– Traffic control flaggers and signs will guide vehicles and pedestrians safely around the work area, delays up to 15 minutes should be expected.

– Some parking will be impacted. “No Parking” signs will be placed prior to work beginning.

– You may notice a chemical odor during the work. This is from the resin liner installed inside the pipe and will dissipate quickly after installation. It does not pose health risks, the city said.

– Work will include the use of trucks and equipment, including generators. Neighbors can expect noise during some phases of the work. Crews will implement construction best practices to limit noise levels, when possible.

Additional lining work will be taking place on 10th Place North and Euclid Avenue, as well as the alley between Bell and Edmonds Streets, and 4th and 5th Avenues. This work will not occur at night, but residents are advised to reduce their water usage during the lining. The contractor will knock on doors and provide door hangers 24 hours in advance of the lining.

Visit the city’s website for project updates.

If you have questions, contact Greg Malowicki at 425-771-0220 or via email at greg.malowicki@edmondswa.gov. For information about this project in another language, you may request, free of charge, language assistance services by contacting Greg Malowicki.

Si tiene alguna pregunta, comuníquese con Greg Malowicki al 425-771-0220 o por correo electrónico a greg.malowicki@edmondswa.gov. Si desea obtener información sobre este proyecto en otro idioma, puede solicitar servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística poniéndose en contacto con Greg Malowicki.