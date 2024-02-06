Fortuna Law celebrating its 9th anniversary and move to new office with party Feb. 12

Fortuna Law PLLC is hosting a party Monday, Feb. 12 to celebrate its ninth anniversary and its move to the Edmonds Waterfront Park building.
The event will run from 4-6 p.m. at 144 Railroad Ave., Ste. 202, Edmonds.
There will be light refreshments, non-alcoholic beverages and Zuri’s Donutz.
