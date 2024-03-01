Four-year City of Edmonds employee files $375K claim for damages

Alleging a pattern of sexual harassment and racial discrimination, Michelle Martin, a senior administrative assistant in the City of Edmonds Planning Division, has filed a $375,000 claim for damages against the city.

Martin, who is African American, has been employed by the city for more than four years. According to her claim, during the course of her employment Martin was increasingly asked by supervisors to go beyond the official duties of her position. These requests entailed covering higher-level roles and job duties at the executive assistant level and above, for which she received “high marks” for competency and job performance. Taking on these additional duties meant that Martin was regularly performing above the level of her current job description, the claim said.

In July 2022, Martin requested that the city reclassify her position to more accurately reflect the work she was actually performing. It took more than a year for the city to process her request. She received notice in late 2023 that her request for reclassification had been denied.

Her claim further alleges that while her request was in process, other similar requests by her white counterparts were approved. She also alleges that she experienced retaliation as a result of filing complaints, which included both inequitable pay and the delay in processing her reclassification.

In addition, Martin says she experienced sexual harassment from her then-supervisor – Planning Manager David Levitan – who resigned in September 2023. She further alleges that as a direct result of filing a sexual harassment claim, she was put on administrative leave.

Martin said her health suffered as a direct result of what was becoming an increasingly hostile work environment, and in fall 2023 she went on “stress-induced” family medical leave to recover. But when she returned to work in October 2023, she found that in her absence, her higher-level job duties had been removed and reassigned to others. Further, the city had put her on a “reboarding” program which in effect reduced her to new employee status.

Her claim alleges that these actions constitute retaliation for requesting reclassification and for filing claims of discrimination, unequal pay and sexual harassment.

“I am claiming racial discrimination and inequitable pay, retaliation for making complaints, and sexual harassment by my most recent supervisor (Levitan),” her claim concludes. “I was punished for standing up for myself.”

When contacted by My Edmonds News, Martin declined to comment on the complaint, citing the advice of her attorney.

— By Larry Vogel