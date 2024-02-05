Graffiti breaks barriers at Diamond Knot Brewpub while helping Mary’s Place

Bhavani Kotha of Mary’s Place, Baby G Carswell of The Dogtown Collection, John Carswell of Apex, Seattle graffiti artist Charms and Diamond Knot Sales Manager Todd Owsley (far right) stand beside the art in progress.
Though most may see a man with cases of spray paint cans and think he’s up to no good, Charms is raising money for Mary’s Place to help homeless mothers and families.
The tools of Charm’s trade are $120 in spray paint, about $5 in coffee and one of the most chill attitudes in the Pacific Northwest.
Charms said that graffiti had been around in some form since humans have lived in caves; it’s how a community communicates joy, anger, sadness and humor. It’s instant feedback from the public.
As Charms noted with cave drawings, graffiti has also been found in ancient Egypt and Rome, which was usually unappreciated public feedback to authorities and crude jokes.
The medium is the most significant difference between what Charms is doing at the Diamond Knot Brew Pub in Mountlake Terrace and an everyday vandal. He is spraying on canvas rather than illegally spraying on a wall.
Preserving graffiti art and bringing it into serious consideration are two of the Dogtown Collection’s goals.
Diamond Knot Brewing hosted a release party at its Mountlake Terrace Brewpub on Feb. 3 for the first of six Hazy IPAs wrapped in art from local graffiti artists — this one from Seattle graffiti artist Charms .
During the event, Charms — who won the honor in a regional competition — created an original canvas using only aerosol paint, which was being auctioned online. Proceeds from the auction will benefit Mary’s Place in Seattle, which helps women and families move out of homelessness into more stable situations.
Charms’ work, along with the finished painting, can be seen at www.therosella.com/product-page/charms .
For more information on The DogTown Collection, click here .
— Story and photos by Rick Sinnett
My Edmonds News
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.