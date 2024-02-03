Guy Clark: Memorial services Feb. 16 for avid fisherman, beloved family man,

Guy Clark

Guy Charles Clark, a man of remarkable strength, quick wit, and enduring patience, cast his final line into the waters of life. Born on April 19, 1950, in Seattle, Guy’s journey concluded peacefully on January 6, 2024, at home in Port Angeles, WA, where he was encircled by his loving family and friends. Predeceased by his mother Rita Gunn, father Charles Gunn, biological father Louis Clark, and brother Michael Gunn, Guy’s legacy lives on through his three children: Adam Clark (Danielle), Kimmie Clark (Ruben), and Joey Clark (Devin). He also served as a father figure to many of their friends, whose progress and success he cherished as deeply as that of his own children. His three adored grandchildren — Michael Clark, Audrey Mendoza (Isac), and Lilia Lorenz — much to his joy – inherited his sense of humor and sarcasm. Guy is also survived by his sister Susan Chrichton, his brother Patrick Gunn, his surprise sister Jean Petrangelo, and numerous other beloved family members.

Growing up in Seattle, Guy graduated from O’Dea High School. In his early career, he worked at Ed’s Surplus before advancing to a role in commercial industrial tool sales at B&J Industrial Supply Company in Seattle. There, he demonstrated an unwavering work ethic, continuing his passionate efforts even while battling the debilitating effects of Lupus. In the late ’90s, Guy shifted his focus entirely to his family, pouring his heart into their lives—attending band performances, coaching sports teams, and taking weekend drives to the mountains with his loved ones. Guy imparted lessons in hunting, fishing, cooking, baking, a love for nature, and the essence of being a good person. He taught us the significance of both caring for others and allowing oneself to be cared for, showing us the value on both sides of this coin. He was tragically paralyzed at the University of Washington in the early 2000’s but – he persevered – living independently for many years and dedicating his time to fishing.

The truth is that Guy skirted death more times than we can count, spent more holidays in hospitals than he did out and he did it all without letting it crush his spirit. We would be remiss not to give special thanks to Dr. Richard Jimenez – who we believe – made it possible for us to have Guy with us for as long as we did. Through his own example, Guy showed us how to endure adversity with grace, to never let challenges overshadow the joy of the larger picture, and—perhaps most importantly—that laughter is the ultimate path through it all.

In the end, Guy’s at home care team, which included Kimmie, Ruben, Home Health nurses Bronwynn and Perrine and Hospice nurse Becca, made his last years peaceful, dignified and let him indulge in all the witty banter he could muster. We are forever grateful for everyone who brightened his days as much as we are grateful that he brightened ours. In honor of his life, be adventurous — drop a line in your nearest body of water, tell a joke to a stranger and make a meal you’ve never made before. He was a beloved family man, a loyal friend, and a pillar of strength and humor, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.. Memorial services to be held on February 16, 2024 11am at St. Thomas More Parish in Lynnwood. In lieu of flowers – please make a donation to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County.