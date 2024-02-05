High school sports roundup for Feb. 3, 2024

Edmonds School District wrestlers who placed in the Top 8 of their weight classification (Top 6 places advance to sub regional tournament):

Edmonds-Woodway won its 10th consecutive Wesco 3A South championship, as three Warriors wrestlers won their weight classifications and a total of 15 qualified for next week’s regionals, with a chance to advance to the state tournament.

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.

This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.