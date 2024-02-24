History: Edmonds’ introduction to buses

A.M. Yost to the rescue

“My father was a strong proponent of education and was frustrated by the lack of transportation for school children and the general public for several years.” Paraphrase from Carrie Yost Astell’s written and oral histories.

A.M. Yost, the highly successful patriarch of the Yost family, for years explored transportation alternatives to the faltering steamboat system on Puget Sound, and the limited passenger service available on the Northern Pacific Railroad. Yost had tried to have a spur built from the newly constructed Seattle-Everett Interurban to Edmonds in 1910 and 1911, to provide easy access to the electric railway. But his efforts failed. He also invested in a failed attempt to build a monorail between Seattle and Edmonds in 1911.

While exploring those options, he became the first person in Edmonds to own an automobile — in 1911. Although he experienced problems with the first car, he purchased a new Cadillac in 1912 and became enamored with the potential for reliable transportation for the masses.

At the end of the 1912 school year, he heard that students at times weren’t able to attend classes at the new Edmonds High School, due to a lack of transportation from Upper and Lower Meadowdale in the north, and the Cedar Valley and Maple Leaf area (Lynnwood) in the northeast.

Later that summer, Yost approached the Edmonds School District No. 15 with a contract proposal stating that he was willing and able to provide “coach” transportation for the students in the outlying areas to the high school. Once his proposal was accepted and approved, he bought what he called a “monster motor truck” — a GMC 30 HP truck. He had a frame built on the back, attached a metal canopy and had wooden benches nailed into the bed of the truck for seating.

Oral histories recount that the bus was extremely uncomfortable. There were no windows or doors so there was no protection from the rain and wind that often blew in sideways. At times there were also more students than there were seats, so students sat on the floor or stood on the tailgate when it was laid down.

The personal histories also relate that due to their close proximity on the bus, when one child was sick or infested with some form of vermin, there was a high probability that most of the group would also become ill.

There was one account in 1912 where head lice and body itch was so prevalent that the school administration deemed it advisable to send notes home. To try to avoid conflict, the school tempered the request, simply asking that the students be given a bath and their heads scrubbed. Apparently one indignant mother wrote back, “I know Johnny ain’t no rose. Don’t smell him – learn him.”

The early bus bodies were long, extending well beyond the rear wheels. An oral history account stated: “at times we were pretty mischievous on the bus. We would all crowd to the back of the bus and use our newly acquired knowledge of levers and fulcrums to lift the front wheels completely off the ground. Needless to say, the driver wasn’t always happy with us.”

The personal contract between the school district and A.M. Yost continued on a year-by-year basis up for three years.

Emergence of the Yost Auto Company and public “stage” transportation.

In 1913, A.M. Yost and a few family members traveled back to Detroit to pick up a new Cadillac from the plant. They subsequently drove the car along the East Coast and back to Edmonds, covering over 8,700 miles without any mechanical problems. Once A.M. Yost realized that automobile technology and reliability was improving, he and his sons decided to establish Yost Auto Company. The company built a new concrete garage to house their service and automobile sales offices at the end of 1914. You can read more about Edmonds’ entrance into the automobile age here.

At the end of 1914, the newly formed Yost Auto Company entered into a long-term contract with the Edmonds School District to provide transportation for both students and teachers. That agreement was renewed up until 1933, when the school district acquired its own fleet of buses.

As the Yost family was establishing their automobile-related businesses, an auto stage line was being established between Seattle and Edmonds. The Auto Stage Company, founded by A.C. Ellington, began providing coach service on Feb. 2, 1914 between Edmonds and Seattle via Richmond Beach four times a day. Initially, from Edmonds the touring cars were used to take passengers as far as the Phinney Ridge streetcar station at 85th Avenue in Greenwood. From there, passengers were able to catch a streetcar into the city. Later that year, the stage line added a truck with seats in the back. The truck was capable of transporting up to 14 passengers and took passengers as far south as Second and Pike in downtown Seattle.

Unfortunately for Ellington and the company, his garage/bus barn burned to the ground in March 1915 and the fire destroyed most of his equipment and vehicles.

The Yost family seized upon the opportunity and purchased the remaining assets from Ellington the following month. The Yost family was in an enviable position. They had just built a new concrete garage and could expand it easily. They also had established dealership agreements with Ford and Buick whereby they could get truck chassis quickly. Additionally, given their previous experience and success in fabricating school buses, they felt they could quickly build new coaches for the Edmonds to Seattle stage route too.

The job of fabricating the new “coach” bodies was given to George Yost, the manager of the new bus division, and two Yost employees, B. MacDonald and Fred Baker. The first two coaches were finished by the end of July 1915 and were put into service in early August.

The Yost Bus Company initially provided three round trips daily. Passengers boarded in front of the Yost garage. The buses then traveled along Woodway Park Road to Carr’s Corner (20th Northwest and 185th) and into Seattle on Country Club Road (Greenwood Avenue).

Per several Yost family histories: “the roads were extremely rough and muddy. The Richmond Beach area was extremely difficult due to the steep hills that the stages traveled over. The roads were not paved. There were planks across the road around the Green Lake and Fremont Hill area to 85th Street, but most of the planking was in pretty poor condition.”

Author’s note: The Greenwood portion of the route was changed to the North Trunk Highway (Highway 99/Aurora) after its paving was completed in 1917.

By early 1916, the Yost Auto Company had built six stage coaches. Two were painted white, and used as school buses by the Edmonds School District.

Author’s note: To handle the new bus line business, the Yost garage was expanded in 1917 and 1920, adding a second floor and a larger service area for both automobiles and buses.

During the next 10 years the Yost Bus Company was extremely successful in designing, fabricating and servicing their buses and coach line. But with the ever-increasing number of passengers, they realized they needed bigger buses. In 1926 and 1927 they added three new Fageol 29 passenger buses to their fleet and moved their Seattle terminal to a new building on the corner of 8th and Stewart. That building was to become the Greyhound Bus terminal for the next 75 years.

1917-1926 Operational Issues

The Yost bus line was not totally devoid of operational issues or challenges, though. Buses did break down and also slid off or got stuck on the muddy roads on the route. This resulted in unhappy passengers having to wait for the next bus to come by or potentially walking miles to the nearest town. Retrieving the stalled or broken-down buses was also a challenge. requiring multiple men and equipment to safely get the bus back to the garage for repairs.

Several vehicular accidents happened throughout the years. Most were minor fender-benders on the busy streets of Seattle. One accident, however, could have been disastrous. In October 1922, one of the Yost school buses was hit by an Interurban train car at the Cedar Valley crossing. Fortunately there weren’t any children on the bus, and the only injuries suffered were to a few of the Interurban passengers who were hit by flying glass.

Robberies also occurred. Here are two accounts that appeared in the Edmonds Tribune-Review:

Stage Driver Is Hold Up Victim – Fred Bacon Is Robbed On Sunday Night By Hold-up Men “Halted at the point of a gun on the Edmonds – Richmond Beach road near Woodway Park, late Saturday night, Fred Bacon, driver of the Yost Auto Company bus was robbed of company funds amounting to about $25 and $13 of his money. Returning to Edmonds by way of Richmond Beach on the last run of the night, with no passengers, Fred was suddenly confronted by a man with a gun leveled on him. As he brought the stage to a stop and opened the door, another hold-up man confronted him and he was relieved of the cash he had. The robbers then disabled the bus by cutting the wiring and Fred was forced to walk to Edmonds to get assistance in bringing the bus home. The authorities are investigating.” — 1923 Stage Driver – Disrobed and Relieved Of His Cash “A Yost Auto Company stage driver was robbed at gun point on Wednesday evening. The driver had stopped to pick up two men who had flagged for him to stop. With no passengers aboard the two highway men then pulled a gun on him, relieving him of both the company’s money and a few dollars he had on him. The robbers made him get off the bus, remove his outer clothes, shoes and socks while they tossed the stage’s keys deep into the woods. The driver was then forced to walk down the road towards town. Not seeing anyone else on the road between the incident and town, it took the driver almost two hours to return to the station for help. Authorities are now investigating.” — 1922

Merger and New Bus Design

On Feb. 1, 1928, the Suburban Transportation System was created by the merging of the Yost Auto Company’s bus operations, Des Moines Auto Company and Seattle Motor Coach Company. Later that year, Suburban also acquired the Haller Lake Transportation Company.

J.R. Yost was named president, A. C. Ellington (the originator of the Edmonds-Richmond Beach- Seattle Auto Stage Company) vice president, and George Yost, general manager.

The merger consolidated the operations of each company’s stage lines and greatly improved the new firm’s operating costs. The largest remaining cost was the purchase of new buses to meet the needs of an increasing ridership.

In 1934, George W. Yost — the former bookkeeper and manager of the Yost Auto Company — designed and received patents for a new type of passenger bus. It fondly became known as the “Alligator Bus.”

The motor coach’s two-part design provided for a simple pivoting system that allowed the bus to turn in a smaller radius than before, and it was much lighter in weight than other competing two-part buses.

The coach was built under the name Tri-Coach Corporation with G.W. Yost as controlling partner. The lightweight, unconventional bus soon proved to be operationally superior and more economical than other options. By 1937, 12 of the new buses had replaced buses within the Suburban Transit’s fleet and others were being made for other bus lines.

This success drew the attention and ire of other bus manufacturers. Those companies lobbied the Washington State Legislature. stating that the buses were unsafe as passengers were basically traveling in a trailer behind the cab of the bus. Under pressure from the competing companies, the Legislature passed a law stating that passenger-for-hire vehicles could not have a trailer-like design. The Suburban Transportation System owners fought back, and agreement was finally reached wherein the 12 existing buses were “grandfathered” into the Suburban Transportation fleet, but manufacturing of further buses was to be discontinued. The “grandfathered’ buses remained an integral part of the Suburban Transportation fleet until the late 1940s.

To read a detailed history of the Alligator Bus’ design, patents and her reaction and experiences, as both a child and adult on the bus, please read Betty Lou Gaeng’s article: Looking Back: An extremely strange bus.

In 1946, the original owners of The Yost Auto Company sold the business to new owners who were a combination of relatives and longtime employees. The new owners renamed the company the Edmonds Auto Company and continued to be transportation related businesses for the next two decades.

Author’s notes: I couldn’t find a date when the Suburban Transportation System went out of business, but I assume it was in the late 1960s, as photos from the early to mid 1960s show buses being parked on the second floor of the original Yost garage.

In various historical documents the words coach, motor coach, auto coach, stage, bus and transit were used to describe the vehicles in this article. Additionally in reading through Snohomish and King County documents, the Suburban Transportation System was also called the Suburban Transit System.

Final thoughts: Looking back at Edmonds’ history from 1910 to 1920, it is hard to imagine the transportation challenges that faced the area’s growing population and not be amazed by the significant role that A.M. Yost and his family played in bringing reliable transportation to the area.

It is important to note that the Yost family wasn’t without competition. In April 1919, the Pelcher Brothers started an Edmonds-to-Seattle bus line, and the following August “The Big Five Stage Line” inaugurated service with five, seven-passenger touring cars from Edmonds-Richmond Beach-Seattle. Both operations were short lived, disappearing from the scene by early 1920.

Other enterprises came and went. A few failed passenger-oriented companies reverted back to hauling only freight when they discovered they couldn’t compete successfully with the Yost operations.

The Yost family’s automobile and bus businesses also forced the city and county to dramatically improve the roads. Even though most of Edmonds’ citizens didn’t own an automobile by the end of 1920, they were primarily relying on ground-related transportation rather than water as a means of travel. The cry for improved roads became a constant request submitted to elected officials.

This article was researched and written by Byron Wilkes. Thanks go to the Edmonds Historical Museum, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society, the Shoreline Historical Museum and the Museum of History and Industry for their assistance in researching this article.