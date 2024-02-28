Kaman Auctions owners ‘honored’ by appointment to run Edmonds auto licensing agency

Edmonds Auto License, located inside ACE Hardware in Edmonds, will be closed from Feb. 29 to March 6 to transition to new owners Lynn Kamacho and Marci Norman. The name will also change to Edmonds Auto License & Service.

Both sisters co-own Kaman Auctions, located on Highway 99 in Edmonds. It serves as a marketplace for car dealers and wholesalers, allowing them to buy and sell vehicles locally and avoiding the need to go to larger auctions in South Seattle.

“Marci and I have been looking for an opportunity to be of greater service to our extraordinary community,” Kamacho said. “Auto licensing is a natural fit with our experience owning and operating Kaman Auctions, and the work we do today supporting vehicle charity donation programs.”

Because it is a new business, Kamacho and Norman had to add “& Service” to the existing name. Kamacho said that having that verbiage reflects the customer service that is the “center point” of their business.

Previously, Edmonds Auto License was run by Joleen “Jo” Dwyer, who retired at the end of last year after working at the agency for 40 years. While Dwyer has worked as an appointee since 1983, she first started in the license tab business at age 14 in the early 1970s, when her mother, Bonnie Quealey, was running the agency.

Under the new ownership, Edmonds Auto License & Service will continue to provide auto and vessel licensing services, including renewals and title transfers, while maintaining the existing staff. When they reopen, Kamacho and Normal will explore adding supporting services, such as vehicle education and outreach programs.

“The outreach and education programs are still in the incubation period,” Kamacho said. “The goal of these programs would be to help educate residents on various aspects of licensing. For example, how to utilize the online renewal system, what documents you need when purchasing a vehicle from a private party, or when dealing with a more complex title transaction.”

While Kamacho and Norman maintain Edmonds Auto License & Service and Kaman Auctions as separate entities, they see a “natural synergy” between the two companies.

“[We] look forward to exploring ways to help strengthen our local communities through licensing education as well as awareness of opportunities such as vehicle donation programs that raise proceeds for local charities,” Kamacho said. “We are honored to have been appointed to this role by the Department of Licensing. It brings us great pleasure to support the very talented and knowledgeable team that are familiar faces to many of you. As we move forward, we would like to add to the team so that we can further expand our reach and provide outstanding service to more of the Edmonds area.”

Edmonds Auto Licensing & Service will open on March 6 at 9 a.m.

During the temporary closure, licensing services are available at the following locations:

Kunthara Auto Licensing

14920 Highway 99, Suite 120, Lynnwood

360-742-0621

Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. -5 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. -1 p.m.

Lynnwood Auto Licensing (inside Fred Meyer)

4615 196th St. S.W., Suite 150, Lynnwood

425-774-7662

Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

For a complete list of licensing offices in Snohomish County, visit: www.snohomishcountywa.gov/1962/Find-a-Vehicle-Licensing-Office

For more information about the Snohomish County Auditor’s Office licensing services, visit www.snohomishcountywa.gov/245/Licensing

— By Nick Ng