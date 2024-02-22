Kings HS cheer team wins national championship

The Shoreline-based King’s High School cheer team returned from the recent USA Spirit Nationals competition in Anaheim with a national championship trophy for 2024.

According to the school, nearly all of the cheer team members and both of the coaches are from Edmonds.

King’s Cheer participated in the national competition for the first time in a decade after having qualified at a regional competition. The three-day USA Nationals competition — hosted this year at the Anaheim Convention Center — is put on by the United Spirit Association, drawing qualifying high schools from all over the country. King’s Cheer, under the direction of Head Coach Emilie Tingstad and Assistant Coach Ashley O’Neil, took home top honors in the Small Crowdleader Cheer Division and was announced as champions at the competition’s concluding awards ceremony.

“We could not be more honored and grateful to be recognized as National Champions by the United Spirit Association,” Tingstad said. “I am so proud of this team in how they competed and represented King’s High School throughout. It was humbling to feel the support of families that came to support our team. This has truly been an unforgettable experience for our team.”

Cheer team members include:

Abbie Wilson

Ali Casino

Ashley Escoto

Ava Pierce

Elliee Salazar

Gaby Binkley

Mia Reis

Moriah Petree

Nevaeh Ryan

Sarah Folchi

Shayla Tamman

Sloane Ruotsala