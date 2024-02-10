Letter to the editor: Let’s keep Big Red

Editor:

Big Red, a majestic coast tedwood at the Boardwalk Condominium, 1024 5th Ave. S., is threatened for removal!

Big Red, a tree of significance, stands tall welcoming visitors and residents of Edmonds to Tree City USA.

Big Red adds its natural beauty to our Edmonds green esthetics, along with its many environmental benefits, and should be preserved for all to walk by, take in its stature and admire. Walkers stop and stand in front of its enormous trunk for selfies and photos of their children hugging Big Red.

Big Red has been judged to be a healthy tree by several certified arborists, members of the International Society of Arboriculture. Big Red is not a nuisance tree or a hazardous tree.

Its preservation should be a determining factor in consideration of climate change, which is top of mind, for its carbon sequestration, environmental cooling, sound absorption, protection from the brake, tire and road dust for the homes on the east end of Boardwalk B Building, its home to many birds and its sense of serenity that is of unequalled value

However, a Boardwalk condominium board member has unilaterally decided that Big Red should be cut down and will approach the City of Edmonds for permitting to remove.

I would hope that the City of Edmonds can protect Big Red so this wonderful tree can continue to stand tall for passersby to enjoy for years to come.

Dennis L. Weaver

Edmonds