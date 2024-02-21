March Against Hunger set for March 23 in Everett

The annual March Against Hunger — begun by a Snohomish County employee 25 years ago — has expanded to a communitywide event, sponsored by Volunteers of America Western Washington (VOAWW), that includes a 5K and food drive Saturday, March 23 at Lowell Riverfront Park in Everett.

Started by Snohomish County Treasurer’s Office employee Valerie Davis-Bulter in 1999, March Against Hunger has become a treasured tradition for both county government employees and the community. Each spring, the different county departments participate in a friendly competition to raise money and collect food to help eliminate hunger in their community. Many local businesses participate by hosting food drives or donating a portion of their sales from specific days.

Inspired by the enthusiasm and generosity of those employees — and with their permission — VOAWW announced that is has expanded March Against Hunger to include the wider community. In 2023, March Against Hunger raised $116,575, which provided over 45,000 meals. This year, the goal is to reach $125,000.

Registration and check-in starts at 8 a.m. and the run beings at 9 a.m. The park is located on Lowell-Snohomish River Road in Everett.

Learn more about the event here.