Men wanted for Speed Dating for Seniors event at Edmonds Waterfront Center Feb. 15

This is for all the single people,

Thinkin’ that love has left them dry,

Don’t give up until you drink from the silver cup,

You never know until you try.

— America, 1974

If you’re old enough to remember this song, the Edmonds Waterfront Center wants YOU – especially if you’re a guy. More on that later…

“In honor of Valentine’s Day, we’re holding our annual speed dating event next Thursday, Feb. 15,” explains EWC program director Michelle Neu. “If you’re 60 or older, this is a chance to be part of a super fun event, meet new people, enjoy conversation, laughs and refreshments, and who knows – maybe change your life!”

The first speed dating event was back in 2017, and drew 11 men and 11 women. Neu hopes this year’s event will more than double that.

Speed dating has been around since the late 1980s. It typically takes the form of an organized event where a group of men and women rotate between tables and meet each other over a series of three- to eight-minute “dates” during which they converse, ask questions and learn about each other. At the end of each interval, the organizer signals the participants to move on to the next table.

Participants complete confidential rating sheets for each date, saying who they liked and — most importantly — who may receive their contact information. At the end of the event, the organizers collect the score sheets, look for mutual likes and when there’s a match forward contact information to both parties.

Special guests will be Ginny (82) and Gary (88), who met at last year’s speed dating event and are still going strong. They’ll be sharing their story about finding love, companionship and joy – and how it all started at a table in the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

This year’s event, the second at the new Waterfront Center, is sponsored by Destinations Lynnwood, which will be supplying refreshments and informational materials.

Cost to attend is $12 for EWC members and $18 for non-members. Pre-registration is required (no walk-ins). Call Michelle Neu at 425-954-2520 to reserve your spot.

“So far we’ve had 30 women apply for this year’s event, but only eight men,” explained Neu. “We want to keep the numbers even, so c’mon guys, muster up your courage. Give it a shot – why not!”

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel