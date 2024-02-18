Middle housing grant on Woodway Town Council agenda Feb. 20

Among the items on the agenda for the Woodway Town Council meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20 is a review of the town’s middle housing grant contract with the Washington State Department of Commerce.

The council will also discuss several resolutions related to recommendations from the town’s recently completed state audit and a resolution updating and clarifying the general fund unallocated reserve policy. There will be two opportunities for public comments.

Prior to the 6 p.m. meeting, the council will meet at 5:30 for a special executive session — closed to the public — to discuss potential litigation.