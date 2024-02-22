Mountlake Terrace HS STEM application deadline extended to Feb. 23

Attention all Edmonds School District eighth graders planning to participate in the Mountlake Terrace High School STEM program: The application deadline has been extended to Friday, Feb. 23. All applications received after that date will be “waitlisted,” the program said.

Here’s how to apply:

Step 1: Complete MTHS STEM application here.

Step 2: Complete P138 form (only if required designating MTHS as home school)

Step 3: Register for Fall 2024-2025 courses here (scroll down to find STEM offerings).

The MTHS STEM program consists of two diplomas: The Honors STEM pathway consists of several AP and college-level courses as well as a deep dive into one of the specific STEM fields of aerospace, biotechnology and computer science. The second diploma, the Exploratory STEM pathway, is for students who would like to explore different facets of STEM opportunities. Learn more here.