Music lovers celebrate opening of Edmonds record store Musicology

Posted: February 1, 2024 10 Photo: Elizabeth Murray helps customers with record selections.
Owner Rachel Gardner poses with a Simon and Garfunkel album for sale.
L-R: Alan Hardwick, Mark Pendolino and Ricardo Valenzuela from local band One Love Bridge stopped by.
The shop is located at 420 5th Ave. S.

Musicians, music fans and fellow business owners crowded into downtown Edmonds’ Musicology Thursday evening for a VIP event celebrating the opening of the new music boutique/record store.

Located at 420 5th Ave. S., Suite 107, the store sells used and new vinyl, CDs and other music-related merchandise.

Elizabeth Murray helps a customer with a record selection.
Marta Card found this vintage Carole King album.
DJ Lefty kept the tunes going.

Musicology is owned by local musician Rachel Gardner (who also writes The Local Music Scene column for My Edmonds News), along with business partners Elizabeth Murray (My Edmonds News Art Beat columnist), Jason Murray and Brian Gardner.

— Photos by Larry Vogel

