Music lovers celebrate opening of Edmonds record store Musicology

Musicians, music fans and fellow business owners crowded into downtown Edmonds’ Musicology Thursday evening for a VIP event celebrating the opening of the new music boutique/record store.

Located at 420 5th Ave. S., Suite 107, the store sells used and new vinyl, CDs and other music-related merchandise.

Musicology is owned by local musician Rachel Gardner (who also writes The Local Music Scene column for My Edmonds News), along with business partners Elizabeth Murray (My Edmonds News Art Beat columnist), Jason Murray and Brian Gardner.

— Photos by Larry Vogel