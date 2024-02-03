Overnight I-5 lane reductions and ramp closures scheduled Feb. 5-9 for light rail work

As part of its ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension work, Sound Transit will close multiple lanes and ramps on I-5 and State Route 104 overnight Feb. 5-9:
– The northbound I-5 on- and off-ramps to eastbound and westbound SR 104 will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Feb. 5, through Friday morning, Feb. 9.
– A single lane of eastbound SR 104 between I-5 and 15th Avenue Northeast will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Feb. 5, through Friday morning, Feb. 9.
– The two right lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Feb. 5, through Friday morning, Feb. 9. The northbound I-5 on-ramp from 220th Street Southwest and the off-ramp at 236th Street Southwest also will close at those times.
– The right and HOV lanes of northbound I-5 between 236th and 220th streets southwest will alternate closing from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly Monday, Feb. 5, through Friday morning, Feb. 9.
– The southbound I-5 on-ramp from 44th Avenue West will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly Monday, Feb. 5, through Friday morning, Feb. 9.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.