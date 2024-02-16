Parents invited to join informal Mountlake Terrace email group

Mountlake Parents group is an informal neighborhood group of parents organized through Google Groups. The creation of the email group is to help families of all ages and sizes connect with one another to make a small local community parenting resource. This includes advice on schools, finding a new dentist, doctor or attorney, and selling, trading and sharing kids’ gear and clothing.

The group is open to all families in MLT, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Shoreline and others within three miles of the Mountlake Terrace Town Center. (Known as MLT’s “downtown,” Town Center lies roughly between 228th Street Southwest on the north, 244th Street Southwest on the south, 55th Avenue West on the east and 58th Avenue West on the west.)

To join, search “Mountlake Parents” on Google groups and click join. Subscribers can post to the group and can also select their email subscription preferences, from a convenient weekly digest to stay updated or more- or less-frequent options.