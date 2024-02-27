Planning board public hearing Feb. 28 on accessory dwelling unit code amendments

A public hearing on amendments to Edmonds’ accessory dwelling unit (ADU) code to allow for detached accessory dwelling units (DADUs) tops the agenda for the Wednesday, Feb. 28 meeting of the Edmonds Planning Board, starting at 7 p.m. in the third-floor Brackett Room of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N.

The hearing follows a Feb. 27 presentation to the Edmonds City Council on the same topic.

The City of Edmonds has been inviting the public to comment on the accessory dwelling unit code update ahead of the Edmonds Planning Board’s public hearing. Public comments submitted through the ADU Code Update web page will be recorded as part of the public hearing.

Under the city’s existing code, accessory dwelling units (ADUs) have been limited to attached structures within or attached to a primary residence. In response to the growing need for affordable housing, the Edmonds Citizens’ Housing Commission in 2021 recommended an update to the ADU code to allow for detached accessory dwelling units (DADUs). This aligns with the housing element of the Edmonds Comprehensive Plan, which recommends clear standards and a streamlined approval process for ADUs as a standard option for any single-family lot.

In spring 2023, the Washington State Legislature passed House Bill 1337, directing cities to amend their development codes and to include provisions for detached accessory dwelling units.

The board is also scheduled to talk about the city’s Green Building Incentives Program.

You can also attend the meeting remotely via this Zoom link. Meeting ID is 873 2287 2194 and the passcode is 007978. Or attend by telephone: US: +1 253 215 8782.

You can see the complete agenda here.