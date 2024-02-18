Poet’s Corner: Illusion Collision, Crop of First Memories Plucked Unripe, Drawing Names

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.

ILLUSION COLLISION

Early morning drizzle blurs

so dreary that the headlights

glow fuzzy through the mist.

A flurry of fluttered white

approaches from the left,

evaporates within the beam

of light with a quiet flash

as if a ghost dove had been hit,

a rainy-day bat, a huge Luna

moth without the moon around.

I stop.

There was nothing, but nothing

was there (in all its rainy apparition).

Kristina Stapleton

~ ~ ~ ~

CROP OF FIRST MEMORIES PLUCKED UNRIPE

I

There were trees dazzled by sun

swaying above with bobbled

light coursing through the chlorophyll.

Sleep seduced the afternoon

with a warm gauzy haze.

No nap has ever surpassed that.

No baby ever so relaxed.

II

red flash, blue flash,

three face flash

the back seat burdened with pillows

the three of us

reflections of light

the bouncing done

the crackers crumbled

and now the lights

the uniforms

daddy in handcuffs

mommy smearing tears on the window

before the flash nothing

after the flash nothing

III

The hallway stretched like a canal

where her tiny barge was moored

away from daylight and noise.

The crib lay low enough for a toddler

to stand face to face with a new baby

and fall in love when the eyes

opened, looking deep, just for a sister.

The baby fist as soft as satin binding

with its tiny knuckles, comforting to caress,

clung to the finger that would point the way.

Kristina Stapleton

~ ~ ~ ~

DRAWING NAMES

Birds choose their mates on Valentine’s Day

much like the salmon held in the stream

choose before they take the trip up river

or crows hanging out in murders make their choice.

Scottish lassies draw their sweetheart’s name

and if they like fate’s choice – they pin it

to their sleeve for all to see, including him.

Lay bay leaves sprinkled in rosewater on your pillow

to avoid the fate of the old maid,

or run twelve times around the church

without stopping then eat a hard boiled

egg, shell and all, at midnight.

First full moon of the year

Chinese women could appear

with unbound feet

this one day only.

The night of Naked Festival

one man runs, shaved and bare,

to Kounomiya shrine while everyone in town

tries to slap their evil onto him.

During Lupercalia in Rome,

youths drew names for sexual games

or living together for a year which made

some marriages and some lifetime bachelors.

The Church frowned on Lupercalia but even

Saint Valentine drew two strangers together

when they sniffed his proffered yellow crocus

and in that intake, they were joined for life.

The two shortest children in the room

thrown together in the front row by their height

began to know each other well, year after year

until it felt like fate when they drew the shortest stick.

Assigned to each other in dancing class

the sweating partners square and reel their way

around the gymnasium, wishes to themselves

and rarely any enjoying the closeness, except some.

After all the weddings and divorces,

after chance encounters, one-night stands,

one wonders if arranged marriages

might not be a better choice.

Kristina Stapleton

~ ~ ~ ~~