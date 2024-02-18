Poet’s Corner: Illusion Collision, Crop of First Memories Plucked Unripe, Drawing Names

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.
ILLUSION COLLISION
Early morning drizzle blurs
so dreary that the headlights
glow fuzzy through the mist.
A flurry of fluttered white
approaches from the left,
evaporates within the beam
of light with a quiet flash
as if a ghost dove had been hit,
a rainy-day bat, a huge Luna
moth without the moon around.
I stop.
There was nothing, but nothing
was there (in all its rainy apparition).
Kristina Stapleton
~ ~ ~ ~
CROP OF FIRST MEMORIES PLUCKED UNRIPE
I
There were trees dazzled by sun
swaying above with bobbled
light coursing through the chlorophyll.
Sleep seduced the afternoon
with a warm gauzy haze.
No nap has ever surpassed that.
No baby ever so relaxed.
II
red flash, blue flash,
three face flash
the back seat burdened with pillows
the three of us
reflections of light
the bouncing done
the crackers crumbled
and now the lights
the uniforms
daddy in handcuffs
mommy smearing tears on the window
before the flash nothing
after the flash nothing
III
The hallway stretched like a canal
where her tiny barge was moored
away from daylight and noise.
The crib lay low enough for a toddler
to stand face to face with a new baby
and fall in love when the eyes
opened, looking deep, just for a sister.
The baby fist as soft as satin binding
with its tiny knuckles, comforting to caress,
clung to the finger that would point the way.
Kristina Stapleton
~ ~ ~ ~
DRAWING NAMES
Birds choose their mates on Valentine’s Day
much like the salmon held in the stream
choose before they take the trip up river
or crows hanging out in murders make their choice.
Scottish lassies draw their sweetheart’s name
and if they like fate’s choice – they pin it
to their sleeve for all to see, including him.
Lay bay leaves sprinkled in rosewater on your pillow
to avoid the fate of the old maid,
or run twelve times around the church
without stopping then eat a hard boiled
egg, shell and all, at midnight.
First full moon of the year
Chinese women could appear
with unbound feet
this one day only.
The night of Naked Festival
one man runs, shaved and bare,
to Kounomiya shrine while everyone in town
tries to slap their evil onto him.
During Lupercalia in Rome,
youths drew names for sexual games
or living together for a year which made
some marriages and some lifetime bachelors.
The Church frowned on Lupercalia but even
Saint Valentine drew two strangers together
when they sniffed his proffered yellow crocus
and in that intake, they were joined for life.
The two shortest children in the room
thrown together in the front row by their height
began to know each other well, year after year
until it felt like fate when they drew the shortest stick.
Assigned to each other in dancing class
the sweating partners square and reel their way
around the gymnasium, wishes to themselves
and rarely any enjoying the closeness, except some.
After all the weddings and divorces,
after chance encounters, one-night stands,
one wonders if arranged marriages
might not be a better choice.
Kristina Stapleton
~ ~ ~ ~~
Kristina Stapleton lives in Edmonds. She writes for the pleasure of finding the magic in the small things in life. She will be reading at Lakewold Gardens on Feb. 24 at 1 p.m. with a group of poets whose poems will be placed in the garden for the summer.
